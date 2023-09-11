Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

FCB has appointed Dheeraj Sinha as group CEO India and South Asia, as current group chairman and CEO Rohit Ohri is moving into a new global role as FCB global partner. Sinha will report directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull. Before joining FCB, Sinha serves as CEO of Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman of BBH, India. He led the business transformation across Leo Burnett, Leo Burnett Orchard, BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health. He has also held several other leadership roles throughout his career, including chief strategy officer of South & Southeast Asia at Grey Group. Sinha joins FCB officially in November and will work closely with Ohri to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. Get more has appointedas group CEO India and South Asia, as current group chairman and CEOis moving into a new global role as FCB global partner. Sinha will report directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull. Before joining FCB, Sinha serves as CEO of Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman of BBH, India. He led the business transformation across Leo Burnett, Leo Burnett Orchard, BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health. He has also held several other leadership roles throughout his career, including chief strategy officer of South & Southeast Asia at Grey Group. Sinha joins FCB officially in November and will work closely with Ohri to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. Get more detials here

Ben Poole has been appointed as director of growth for has been appointed as director of growth for H+, the digital strategic group offering from Hakuhodo Inc. and D.A.Consortium Inc. (DAC) . Poole has begun to work closely with the senior leadership team at H+ to define the next leg of its journey, less than a year after the H+ division was launched in the region; and to unlock full funnel client solutions. Poole has previously held senior roles at WPP’s MEC, IPG’s Reprise, and most recently at The Brandtech Group’s Fifty-five.

WE Communications has been appointed agency of record for Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary following a competitive closed-door pitch. WE Communications will be supporting all communication endeavours in Singapore for Scoot, including media relations, corporate launches, consumer campaigns, and more.

EssenceMediacom has appointed Amy Jost and Hannah Partner as client managing partners in Sydney. Jost is tasked with building the agency's partnership with KFC and previously worked for PepsiCo in New York leading global intelligence and comms strategy. Meanwhile, Partner joins as client managing partner looking after the NBC Universal, Warner Bros and PlayStation accounts. She was most recently the client partner at IPG Mediabrands’ UM.

Public relations agency, Rantau (formerly known as Rantau Golin) is shifting its focus towards purpose-driven communications with a new division, Zero, in a strategic move aimed at facilitating more tangible impact and meaningful change for clients. The 20-strong Zero team will be led by CEO Gogulan Dorairajoo, and include Julia Nicholas, Joanne Goh, Dipak Madhavan, Jida Zainal Azman and Adelina Hayden.

Bullfrog, an independent creative agency, has officially opened an office in Sydney and appointed Alex Watts, a former national head of social at DDB, to run the business. Watts joins the executive team along with newly appointed executive strategy director Mike Dorman, a former general manager of Proximity Worldwide. Bullfrog will also launch in the UK later this year.

Dean Rogers has been appointed senior vice president for the Asia-Pacific region at LRN Corporation, the ethics advisory firm. Based in Tokyo, Japan, he will be leading LRN’s business development and client success operations in Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region.

BLKJ Havas, the creative flagship of Havas in Singapore, has been appointed as National Gallery Singapore’s creative agency of record, following a competitive pitch that commenced in late June. BLKJ Havas will kick off its partnership to bring to life the Gallery's vision as a progressive art museum that continuously fosters and inspires a thoughtful, creative, and inclusive society. They will do so under the leadership team of general manager Fiona Huang, newly-promoted strategy director Skanda Lokeshwaran and executive creative director, Guilherme Machado.

Emotive has appointed Darren Wright, former joint executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO, as group creative director, effective immediately. A creative leader with over 20 years of experience, Wright worked for Wieden & Kennedy and Gery in London. He moved to Australia in 2017, where he Clemenger BBDO Sydney. He will be based out of Emotive’s Coogee HQ.

We Are Social has expanded its partnership with the Colgate-Palmolive group as social media agency and extended to work with three more brands, Colgate, ​​Hills and Palmolive, following a competitive pitch. We Are Social has been working with oral care brand Hello for a year, and now will be responsible for building the group’s social channels across hello, Colgate, Palmolive, and Hills, and managing organic, paid social media and creator engagement.