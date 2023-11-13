Moves and win roundup: Week of November 13, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover November 13 through November 17, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

SenateSHJ has announced a new leadership team and appointments to strengthen client offerings:

Maree Wilson has been promoted to managing partner, Auckland. Having joined SenateSHJ in 2020, she heads up the firm’s corporate practice. Wilson has deep expertise across the primary sector, food, manufacturing, aged care, finance and aviation industries.

has been promoted to managing partner, Auckland. Having joined SenateSHJ in 2020, she heads up the firm’s corporate practice. Wilson has deep expertise across the primary sector, food, manufacturing, aged care, finance and aviation industries. Darren Behar has extended his remit to the newly created role of group chief growth officer, Australia and New Zealand. He will continue to be the managing partner of SenateSHJ Australia, having served in the role for the past nine years.

has extended his remit to the newly created role of group chief growth officer, Australia and New Zealand. He will continue to be the managing partner of SenateSHJ Australia, having served in the role for the past nine years. Jen Nolan joins Wellington as partner. Prior to SenateSHJ, Nolan was the external relations director for the NZ Aluminium Smelter for nine years. She will lead client projects in SenateSHJ’s corporate and public sector practices.

joins Wellington as partner. Prior to SenateSHJ, Nolan was the external relations director for the NZ Aluminium Smelter for nine years. She will lead client projects in SenateSHJ’s corporate and public sector practices. Liam Hansen joins the Wellington office as client manager.

joins the Wellington office as client manager. Dylan Williams joins the Sydney office as senior client manager.

joins the Sydney office as senior client manager. Charisma de Jesus joins as senior client manager for Insights in Melbourne.

joins as senior client manager for Insights in Melbourne. Amanda Chong joins the Auckland office as an office administrator.

VCCP Singapore has appointed Ismail Jooma as head of planning, APAC. Bringing a wealth of experience and a dynamic perspective on Asian culture and trends, Jooma worked across a range of network agencies, including Ogilvy, TBWA, and most recently, VMLY&R Singapore, as head of strategy. He was previously chief strategy officer at the independent agency Brave Group in South Africa.

It’s Friday, the independent creative agency, has appointed Heather Sheen as head of strategy. Most recently, Sheen was head of strategy at RGA Australia. Prior to that, she was planning partner at DDB Sydney. With over two decades of industry experience, Sheen has led the strategic thinking on major brands, including Westpac, Transport for NSW, Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé. Sheen will focus on the agency’s strategic vision and on driving effectiveness.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has elevated Vincent Kwok as the general manager for Hong Kong and Macau to lead sales in the market. An industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector, Kwok joined HP in 2018 from Dell to lead HP’s Hybrid IT and presales business in Hong Kong and Macau. Prior to this new role, he was deputy managing director for Hong Kong and Macau. He will report to Jon Wang, whose role was recently expanded to managing director of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) has appointed David Cumming and Kanit Sangmookda to lead fast-growing markets within the group’s Southeast Asia portfolio. Cumming joins as regional general manager for Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, and Sangmookda joins as country general manager for Thailand and Laos. Before Ascott, Cumming held leadership roles with Onyx Hospitality Group, InterContinental Hotels Group and Accor. Sangmookda brings with him strong operational and commercial expertise from the past management of large hotel portfolios under leading hotel chains such as Marriott International, Minor Hotels and the former Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Jaywing, a data, creative and performance marketing agency, has appointed Lily Hopkinson to the newly created role of head of planning. Hopkinson joins Jaywing after more than seven years at performance marketing and media agency Direct Response Media, where she started out as a media planner buyer before rising to become general manager. She will oversee the planning, implementation and optimisation of performance marketing and media campaigns and manage planning for the increased media channels the agency operates in. Jaywing was recently appointed by The a2 Milk Company to lead SEO and amplify digital content and PR across its suite of platforms.

Bastion Reputation has expanded its footprint into Canberra with the acquisition of Frank Communications & Advisory and the establishment of Frank founder Lauren Walker as its ACT-based principal consultant, public sector and policy. Frank's founder, Walker, brings more than 15 years of experience working with the government. The expansion sees Bastion Reputation join its market research agency partner, Bastion Insights, at Hub Civic Quarter, in the heart of Canberra CBD.

Bonsoy, best known for its iconic soy milk, has launched a series of non-soy products, including almond milk and sparkling coconut water, in a new 'But is it Bonsoy' campaign, together with Thinkerbell. Thinkerbell handled both creative and media. The work is now live within digital, social and OOH in Australia across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

Stirling & Hinds, an FMCG company, has launched a new beauty brand, Nobody’s Nobody, exclusively into Woolworths stores. The brand has engaged Neuralle, a Melbourne-based indie agency, to launch its social media strategy. On a fixed-term basis, the agency works with Nobody’s Nobody to shape its future social media strategy, launch its TikTok account, and help engage influencers and creators.