Move and win roundup: Week of October 18, 2021

NAB (National Australia Bank) has retained Mindshare, extending a decade-long relationship. The new contract will see Mindshare handling all aspects of media planning and buying, including performance media, SEM, social, programmatic, owned media through SEO, and analytics. The client cited Mindshare's agility over the course of the partnership and its inclusive, proactive and innovative mindset as reasons for the extension. The business is led by Melbourne MD Chris Solomon, client lead Sylvia Pickering and enterprise lead Mark Tzintzis, and also involves national head of adtech Charlotte Bannister, biddable lead Bhanu Singh, chief analytics officer Juan Franco and national head of planning and analytics Sally Hellyer.

The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) named Rachel Tan as its second head of mothering, Brandon Ellison as content creator in the in-house production arm T-Studios, and Kifaya Taha as senior strategist. Tan joins from BBDO Singapore, where she spent more than seven years, most recently as head of account management. She will work with the agency's first head of mothering, Ariel Lee, helming clients including Netflix, Starhub, Mandai, DBS, KFC and National Heritage Board. Ellison previously worked as a stunt performer and choreographer in Japan and Singapore and has 15 years of experience in Hollywood, where he worked as a practical special effects designer, a voice and motion-capture actor, a director and a producer. Taha joins from Mother Los Angeles, where she led strategy for new business and clients including Sonic and Postmates. She becomes the eighth member of an all-female strategy team led by partner and head of strategy Eunice Tan.

Brand-experience agency Uniplan promoted Judd Christie from ECD to managing director in Hong Kong. He will report to Geraldine Chew, CEO for Greater China. Christie joined the agency in 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region.

London International Awards (LIA) appointed Terry Savage as its new chairperson. The former chairman of Cannes Lions, Savage is the founder of a consultancy called Savages Unlimited and the global chair of The Marketing Academy.

The Hoffman Agency announced its appointment as the official PR, media and creative agency for #BuySingLit, effective October 4. The agency will be strategising and overseeing #BuySingLit’s rebranding from a two-weekend campaign to a year-long programme, including branding, creative guidelines, marketing activations and counsel on media placement.

Dentsu promoted Ronald Barreiro to CEO of the creative service line for Dentsu Philippines. He was previously managing partner and general manager of Dentsu Jayme Syfu. In addition, Dentsu announced that agency founder Alex Syfu is being appointed chief advisor to Dentsu Jayme Syfu. The moves follow the promotion of Merlee Jayme, Dentsu Jayme Syfu chairmom, to APAC chief creative officer. Barreiro joined DM9 Jayme Syfu as general manager in 2009 and was "instrumental" in setting up Dentsu Jayme Syfu in 2016 after Dentsu acquired it. He began his career as an account executive at Basic/FCB in 1992 and later worked in account management at Publicis-AMA and Publicis Manila before joining DM9 Jayme Syfu.

Manisha Seewal has been named CMO of Gumtree, CarsGuide and Autotrader in Australia. She was previously CEO of classifieds-marketplace site Jualo.com and Group CMO of automotive marketplace Carro, which acquired Jualo.com in 2019. She will move from Jakarta to Sydney for the new role. Earlier in her career she held marketing roles with Tokio Marine Insurance, Zurich Insurance, Aviva, HSBC Insurance and Great Eastern Life.

Metal detector manufacturer Minelab Electronics appointed Lion & Lion to launch the brand in the Indonesia market. The partnership, which officially started in September, will focus on raising audience

awareness of Minelab’s products and drive visits to the brand’s website. The agency developed a go-to-market strategy and will run a full campaign that makes use of data and analytics to curate strategic content placement in media and creative asset production.

Artefact APAC appointed Pierre Cohade as a senior advisor to support business growth acceleration in China and the rest of Asia. Cohade is currently a global board member at JCI (Johnson Controls) and CEAT Tyres, and China board member at Deutsche Bank. He was previously CEO of Triangle Tyre, China’s largest privately owned tyre business, and is former president of Goodyear Asia Pacific.

Imagination expanded its Sydney team with the appointment of Ashley Diamond as project director and Antonia McInnes also joins as account director. Diamond, previously with George P Johnson, has 18 years experience across large-scale events and broadcast-quality content production. McInnes was previously with Pim Group.

Digital consultancy Appnovation appointed Penny Wilson as its global CMO, reporting to Arnold Leung, CEO and founder. The CMO position is a new role created to harness the full capabilities of the business to drive brand, demand and customer growth, the company said. Wilson has more than 30 years of experience in marketing and executive leadership roles and joins from Hootsuite, where she was the CMO for over four years. Her previous roles include CMO at Juniper Networks, CMO at Macromedia and senior executive positions at Alias Wavefront and Merrill Lynch.