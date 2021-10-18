Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of October 18, 2021

Mindshare, NAB, TSLA, Uniplan, LIA, The Hoffman Agency, Dentsu Philippines, Gumtree, Lion & Lion, Artefact, Imagination, Appnovation and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover October 18 through 22, 2021. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

NAB (National Australia Bank) has retained Mindshare, extending a decade-long relationship. The new contract will see Mindshare handling all aspects of media planning and buying, including performance media, SEM, social, programmatic, owned media through SEO, and analytics. The client cited Mindshare's agility over the course of the partnership and its inclusive, proactive and innovative mindset as reasons for the extension. The business is led by Melbourne MD Chris Solomon, client lead Sylvia Pickering and enterprise lead Mark Tzintzis, and also involves national head of adtech Charlotte Bannister, biddable lead Bhanu Singh, chief analytics officer Juan Franco and national head of planning and analytics Sally Hellyer.

The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) named Rachel Tan as its second head of mothering, Brandon Ellison as content creator in the in-house production arm T-Studios, and Kifaya Taha as senior strategist. Tan joins from BBDO Singapore, where she spent more than seven years, most recently as head of account management. She will work with the agency's first head of mothering, Ariel Lee, helming clients including Netflix, Starhub, Mandai, DBS, KFC and National Heritage Board. Ellison previously worked as a stunt performer and choreographer in Japan and Singapore and has 15 years of experience in Hollywood, where he worked as a practical special effects designer, a voice and motion-capture actor, a director and a producer. Taha joins from Mother Los Angeles, where she led strategy for new business and clients including Sonic and Postmates. She becomes the eighth member of an all-female strategy team led by partner and head of strategy Eunice Tan.

Brand-experience agency Uniplan promoted Judd Christie from ECD to managing director in Hong Kong. He will report to Geraldine Chew, CEO for Greater China. Christie joined the agency in 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region. 

London International Awards (LIA) appointed Terry Savage as its new chairperson. The former chairman of Cannes Lions, Savage is the founder of a consultancy called Savages Unlimited and the global chair of The Marketing Academy.

The Hoffman Agency announced its appointment as the official PR, media and creative agency for #BuySingLit, effective October 4. The agency will be strategising and overseeing #BuySingLit’s rebranding from a two-weekend campaign to a year-long programme, including branding, creative guidelines, marketing activations and counsel on media placement.

Dentsu promoted Ronald Barreiro to CEO of the creative service line for Dentsu Philippines. He was previously managing partner and general manager of Dentsu Jayme Syfu. In addition, Dentsu announced that agency founder Alex Syfu is being appointed chief advisor to Dentsu Jayme Syfu. The moves follow the promotion of Merlee Jayme, Dentsu Jayme Syfu chairmom, to APAC chief creative officer. Barreiro joined DM9 Jayme Syfu as general manager in 2009 and was "instrumental" in setting up Dentsu Jayme Syfu in 2016 after Dentsu acquired it. He began his career as an account executive at Basic/FCB in 1992 and later worked in account management at Publicis-AMA and Publicis Manila before joining DM9 Jayme Syfu.

Manisha Seewal has been named CMO of Gumtree, CarsGuide and Autotrader in Australia. She was previously CEO of classifieds-marketplace site Jualo.com and Group CMO of automotive marketplace Carro, which acquired Jualo.com in 2019. She will move from Jakarta to Sydney for the new role. Earlier in her career she held marketing roles with Tokio Marine Insurance, Zurich Insurance, Aviva, HSBC Insurance and Great Eastern Life. 

Metal detector manufacturer Minelab Electronics appointed Lion & Lion to launch the brand in the Indonesia market. The partnership, which officially started in September, will focus on raising audience
awareness of Minelab’s products and drive visits to the brand’s website. The agency developed a go-to-market strategy and will run a full campaign that makes use of data and analytics to curate strategic content placement in media and creative asset production.

Artefact APAC appointed Pierre Cohade as a senior advisor to support business growth acceleration in China and the rest of Asia. Cohade is currently a global board member at JCI (Johnson Controls) and CEAT Tyres, and China board member at Deutsche Bank. He was previously CEO of Triangle Tyre, China’s largest privately owned tyre business, and is former president of Goodyear Asia Pacific.

Imagination expanded its Sydney team with the appointment of Ashley Diamond as project director and Antonia McInnes also joins as account director. Diamond, previously with George P Johnson, has 18 years experience across large-scale events and broadcast-quality content production. McInnes was previously with Pim Group.

Digital consultancy Appnovation appointed Penny Wilson as its global CMO, reporting to Arnold Leung, CEO and founder. The CMO position is a new role created to harness the full capabilities of the business to drive brand, demand and customer growth, the company said. Wilson has more than 30 years of experience in marketing and executive leadership roles and joins from Hootsuite, where she was the CMO for over four years. Her previous roles include CMO at Juniper Networks, CMO at Macromedia and senior executive positions at Alias Wavefront and Merrill Lynch.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

3 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

4 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

7 The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

8 Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

Publicis appoints group head of creative tech

9 Publicis appoints group head of creative tech

How to redefine luxury for Gen Z

10 How to redefine luxury for Gen Z

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Digital
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mirum and more
Advertising
Apr 28, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & ...

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, AnalogFolk, more
Advertising
Apr 13, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, ...

Just Published

Snap launches a studio to help brands use AR
Advertising
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Snap launches a studio to help brands use AR

Arcadia will develop AR experience technology for brands globally.

Procter & Gamble increases marketing spend by 30%
Advertising
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Procter & Gamble increases marketing spend by 30%

The consumer product goods company, which spent an additional $130 million on marketing in the quarter, expects spend to continue to increase as it returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Dentsu’s global sustainability lead: ‘We have to address our role in driving consumption’
Marketing
4 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Dentsu’s global sustainability lead: ‘We have to ...

The holding group is nearly 80% towards its net zero target.

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated global media account
Media
4 hours ago
Ben Bold

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated ...

Business currently split between Spark Foundry, Starcom and Performance Media across brands including flagship brand, DWS and Postbank.