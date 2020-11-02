Move and win roundup: Week of November 2, 2020

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover November 2 through 6, 2020.

Weber Shandwick appointed Elizabeth Bae as executive vice president for its South Korea business to strengthen its corporate expertise. She was previously market leader for BCW Korea, where she oversaw the agency’s business operations. Prior to that she worked with Edelman for eight years as senior director within the corporate and consumer practice. She will report to Tyler Kim, vice chair, Asia Pacific and managing director, North Asia. Her remit will be to lead the corporate practice for the market as well as work closely with multi-market clients for outward expansion.

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) appointed two joint-heads of its international advertising sales business. Rob Bradley leads advertising sales across Asia Pacific (including Australia) and Latin America and will take responsibility for CNNIC's international digital and data development. Corinna Keller, vice president for advertising sales, Latin America, and Tini Sevak, vice president, audiences and data, both move to reporting into Bradley, who will be relocating to Asia in 2021 and will also continue with his global role. Cathy Ibal leads advertising sales for all of EMEA and takes responsibility for CNNIC's international client development. James Hunt, senior vice president, global client solutions, reports to Ibal and continues to oversee all client servicing functions within CNNIC, including its Create brand studio.

The Marketing Society Hong Kong made additions to its regional board. Natalie Truong, CMO Asia with Mercer, and Nicole McMillan, VP of FMCG Hong Kong and VP of group marketing with DKSH, will work alongside the existing team based in Hong Kong to drive the Society’s agenda. Truong recently relocated from Melbourne and has experience with ANZ Banking Group, Bank of Melbourne (Westpac), IOOF and CPA Australia. McMillan has 20 years of experience, including a 13-year stint at Mars across Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore, where she was also part of the regional board of The Marketing Society. She is also a member of Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2020 Power List of the most influential marketers in APAC.

Selling Simplified (SSG), which calls itself a data-driven B2B demand-generation company, appointed Jerome Soh, formerly of IDG, as commercial director in Singapore and Samar Kidwai, formerly of MarketOne and IDG, as VP of sales for EMEA. Soh has over 15 years of technical sales experience with companies like Questex Media Group, TechTarget and IDG Global Solutions. Kidwai has over 12 years of sales experience and experience with demand-generation technology, content marketing, programmatic advertising, ABM, SaaS business models and direct sales.

Design and visual effects house Heckler added Reynald Gresset to its roster of commercial directors. Heckler will represent the LA-based live-action director, who hails from France, in Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Japan. Gresset's highlights reel includes work for Vodafone, Lexus, Honda, Fiat, Toyota, Ikea, Nissan, Heineken, McDonald’s and Universal.

Redhill promoted Pranav Rastogi as managing director where he will oversee all global operations. He has served as interim managing director since June 2020 and was previously deputy managing director. He joined the company in 2017 as strategy manager after having led the comms strategy, marketing and advertising division of New Delhi-based BML Munjal University. During his time at Redhill, he has managed to aid in steering a diverse portfolio which includes Nokia, leading venture capital firm Vickers Venture Partners, entertainment company Bigo Technology, and government-linked entity Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Brand-experience agency Freeman appointed Sally Lu as managing director of Freeman China. She was previously with Uniplan for several years, ultimately serving as China MD. She will report to Debbie Evans, APAC MD, and oversee Freeman’s three China offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou. Lu is replacing Dionne Holder, who has been with Freeman China since 2016 and is moving to a client-service role within Freeman in North America.

Havas Group India announced the promotion of Mohit Joshi to chief executive officer of Havas Media Group. Joshi has been serving as group managing director since the departure of Anita Nayyar, who left her role as CEO of Havas Media Group for India and Southeast Asia in February and later joined Zee5. Joshi will continue to report to Rana Barua, CEO of Havas Group India. (Full story)

Haymarket Media (India) appointed Raahil Chopra as managing editor of Campaign India. Based in Mumbai, Chopra will report to Hormazd Sorabjee, managing director, Haymarket SAC. Chopra was deputy editor prior to this, a role he was given in 2016. He first joined Campaign India in 2009 as an intern and became a staff member in 2011. (Full story)

Japanese eyewear brand Owndays awarded PR and influencer-marketing agency Glad U Came its PR mandate in India. The Mumbai-based agency will be looking after the strategic and integrated communication program for the brand. The scope of work includes strategic planning along with media and influencer engagement to introduce and build the brand's first-ever store launch in Mumbai.