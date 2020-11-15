Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Move and win roundup: Week of November 16, 2020

Gyro, Havas Media Australia, Wunderman Thompson, Ebiquity, FCB Malaysia, Clemenger BBDO Sydney, and more to come in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover November 16 through 20, 2020. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Dentsu's B2B marketing specialist agency Gyro appointed Rhys Taylor as managing director for Asia Pacific, reporting to Kieran Vye, Gyro’s Asia Pacific CEO. Taylor was previously regional head of strategy. He will work with the existing leadership: Yasmine Mansour (regional head of growth), Rimi Sweis (regional head of media), Francesca Babet (head of Singapore operations) and Christine Mills (head of Australia/New Zealand operations). Gyro’s Strategy practice will now be led by Uzma Atcha who joined the business earlier in the year.

Havas Group appointed Virginia Hyland as CEO of Havas Media Group Australia following the successful integration of her self-named agency, Hyland, earlier this year. She takes over from Matt Houltham, who departs after more than four years in senior roles. Hyland will work with Mike Wilson, chairman of Havas Media Group ANZ and the agency’s senior leadership team to advance strategic plans for a comprehensive and agile media offering across Australia and New Zealand, the company said.

Dentsu has promoted Terrence Yung, the COO of its media line of service in China, to replace CEO Tony Chen , who had only been named to the position earlier this year. In a release, Dentsu said Chen, the former CEO of iProspect China, was stepping down to spend more time with family. It recognised Chen's contribution in simplifying its media offering and winning key accounts this year. (Full story)

Wunderman Thompson announced a trio of related creative promotions:

  • Wunderman Thompson Australia appointed João Braga, previously CCO at Wunderman Thompson Thailand, as national chief creative officer, starting in January and based in Sydney. He will lead all creative output across Wunderman Thompson’s Australia offices, leading a team of 54 creatives. He replaces Simon Langley, who departed in June and joined Edge. Earlier in his career Braga was global creative director for Ogilvy, based in Singapore, and spent several years with Publicis in Portugal.
  • Wunderman Thompson Thailand promoted Park Wannasiri from executive creative director to Braga's former role as chief creative officer and Thasorn Boonyanate from creative director to to executive creative director, effective January 4. Wannasiri joined Wunderman Thompson in 2017 and has worked alongside Braga over the past few years. Earlier in his career he was with BBDO, Leo Burnett and FCB. Boonyanate has also been with the company since 2017. Prior to that he held roles at BBDO and Fred & Farid in Shanghai and BBDO and Lowe & Partners in Bangkok.

Media auditing and marketing consultancy Ebiquity has appointed Arvind Sethumadhavan to the dual role of managing director of their SEA business and chief product officer of Asia-Pacific to support recent growth and new client demands. His appointment comes as Ebiquity sets its sights on expanding in APAC amid new competition. Sethumadhavan has had an extensive career across APAC, holding management positions at WPP's Kantar, GroupM, Mindshare and was former chief innovation officer at Dentsu Aegis Network APAC.  He has advised some of the world's largest advertisers like Unilever, P&G, Diageo, Samsung, Huawei and HSBC.

FCB Malaysia promoted Syahriza Badron to general manager. Known as 'Syah', she has been with FCB since 2013 when she joined as an associate account director and has risen through the ranks to her former designation as head of business development. In her new role, she will lead all account-management operations while retaining her existing business-development portfolio. Shaun Tay, co-owner and CEO, said Badron has been a "massive part of FCB's consistent success since the management buyout three years ago".

iNova Pharmaceuticals appointed Clemenger BBDO Sydney to handle its portfolio of brands that include Duro-Tuss, Difflam and Dermaveen.

 

