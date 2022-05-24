Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR
Move and win roundup: Week of May 23, 2022

Publicis Groupe, Havas Media Group Singapore, Apco Worldwide, Yellow.ai, NBA Asia, Ampverse, Re, Lingo Ace, Essence, Gudangada, Sandpiper Australia and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover May 23 through 27, 2022. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Publicis Groupe has appointed Mikaël Henry as managing director of Publicis Luxe, Publicis Groupe North Asia. He will develop solutions and capabilities for luxury clients across the North Asia market and directly manage the Publicis Luxe team in China. Based in Shanghai, Henry has 26 years of leadership experience in the beauty and personal care industry with L’Oréal in multiple markets, including Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Before joining Publicis Groupe, he was zone general manager APAC for L’Oréal Professional Products Division.

Vertiv, a digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has named Rainer Stiller the company’s new chief marketing officer. Stiller will lead Vertiv’s global marketing organisation. He joined Vertiv in 2017 as VP of marketing for EMEA, and was later promoted to VP, global channel marketing. 

Outbrain has appointed Benjamin Steel as general manager for Southeast Asia. Steel will be based in Singapore and is responsible for developing the regional business strategy and digital growth, leading the business team and delivering revenue growth from both publisher and advertiser sales. This role reports to Andrew Burke, managing director for APAC & growth markets (India, China and Brazil). Stiller joins from Bench, where he was head of business development for APAC and prior to that, he held senior sales manager roles at eGentic and AB Tasty.

Snack Drawer, a creative agency, has been appointed by Netflix ANZ to manage its editorial content and social media. Snack Drawer will be responsible for Netflix ANZ’s social account to drive conversation across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and podcast channels.

Havas Media Group Singapore has elevated Russell Lai to chief commercial officer, reporting to Jacqui Lim, who recently expanded her role as CEO of Havas Media Group SG to take on an additional title as chief growth officer of SEA & North Asia of Havas Group. In his new role, Lai will be overseeing the media offerings and commercial priorities of the group, covering two agency brands: Havas Media and Arena Media.  

James Tyrrell, global chair of Apco Worldwide’s health practice, has joined the agency's Singapore-based regional leadership team. He will oversee the healthcare practices in the region for Apco and continue to lead the global health division. Tyrrell has spent the past five years at Apco's London office, most recently as a senior director and chair of APCO’s UK Health practice. 

Yellow.ai has appointed Surbhi Agarwal as its senior vice president (SVP) of global marketing. Agarwal joins Yellow.ai from Google Cloud, where she led product and solution marketing for data analytics and Cloud AI portfolio.

NBA Asia head of global content and media distribution Ramez Sheikh will replace Scott Levy, who will step down as executive vice president & managing director of NBA Asia at the end of June 2022. Levy, who has overseen the NBA’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region since 2009, is leaving his position as he and his family plan to spend more time in their native United States. Sheikh will now report to NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum. 

Ampverse, a gaming company, has made a series of top management hires:

  • Tine Hansen, head of commercial partnerships, who has worked across Europe, the US, Latin America, and APAC, holding director-level positions at the likes of Sony Pictures and NBC Universal.
  • Thomas Jouanno, head of marketing & D2C, who was previously served as president & CMO for Atmosol.
  • Robert Gaxiola, head of creative, who joins from Something Else, the digital content and NFT studio for the publishers of Vogue, Esquire and Robb Report.
  • Jenny Hall was promoted to head of strategic partnerships.

Design business Re, part of the M&C Saatchi Group, has expanded its Australian presence by unveiling a new office in Melbourne, with a team of five led by creative director Shannon Bell. Re has offices in Sydney, London, Shanghai and New York. Bell relocated from Sydney to focus on the development and growth of the new office.

LingoAce, a Singapore-headquartered education technology company, has appointed Jeremy Lin, Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and former National Basketball Association (NBA) player, and founder of the Jeremy Lin Foundation, as the company’s first-ever global brandambassador. As part of this ambassadorship, Lin will collaborate with LingoAce to promote language-learning and cross-cultural understanding through education technology. 

Essence has been awarded digital media duties by automotive manufacturing company Chang’an Ford in China. Led from Essence’s Shanghai office, the agency’s remit includes media planning, media activation and content innovation for digital brand and performance marketing activities across Chang’an Ford’s automobile business, covering all its vehicles and dealers in the market. Chang’an Ford was jointly established by Ford Motor Company and Chang’an Automobile in China in 2001.

Gudangada, a B2B e-commerce platform from Indonesia, has appointed Yuanita Agata as its SVP of brand and commerce solution and Neni Veronica Sukirman as SVP of financial services and revenue management. Agata brings in more than 13 years of experience in the startups and consumer tech industry including time at Gojek, Tencent, and Samsung. Meanwhile, Sukirman brings over 15 years of experience in the financial and startups industry and has worked for Gojek, UOB Bank, and HSBC.

Sandpiper has apppointed Jasmine Hogg as general manager for Australia. Hogg brings more than 20 years of experience and prior to joining Sandpiper, she was director and head of reputation risk for Apollo Communications. She will lead a team of consultants in Sydney and Melbourne, and collaborate closely with Sandpiper’s New Zealand team led by Edward Brewster. In addition to leading the Sandpiper business in Australia, Hogg will helm the firm’s insurance practice across APAC.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

