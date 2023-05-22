Move and win roundup: Week of May 22, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover May 22 through May 26, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

The London International Awards has announced its jury presidents and jurors for the 2023 Ambient & Activation; Print; Poster and Billboard, and Branded Content & Entertainment competitions. Guan Hin Tay, creative chairman of BBDO Singapore will lead the Ambient & Activation; Print; Poster and Billboard Jury as president. Representing Asia on these two juries are:

Yehoon Lee , VP/ECD, Cheil Worldwide, Seoul - Ambient & Activation | Print | Poster | Billboard

, VP/ECD, Cheil Worldwide, Seoul - Ambient & Activation | Print | Poster | Billboard Lulu Lu , CCO, Wunderman Thompson, Taipei - Branded Content & Entertainment

, CCO, Wunderman Thompson, Taipei - Branded Content & Entertainment Thamakorn Ruchakityanon, CD, Sour, Bangkok - Branded Content & Entertainment

Digital telco Circles.Life has appointed Team Lewis as its agency partner for public relations and influencer engagement following a competitive pitch for the account last December. With effect from 1 April 2023, Team Lewis has been supporting Circles.Life in conceptualising, developing, and implementing PR strategies and activities in Singapore and will also be responsible for the creation of mainstream, online and social media brand coverage.

Ogilvy Network ANZ announces the launch of TK.Lab, a new service that will develop organic, paid and creator led TikTok strategies for local and global brands operating in the region. Capabilities include strategy, creative, sound, media, commerce, influence, and intelligence provided by a team of specialists from across the Ogilvy Network that include Daniel Young, managing director of consumer PR and influence; Nicolas Mendel, head of digital performance; Louise Jones, TK.Lab lead & director of social; Cody Desmond, culture editor.

TriOn & Co, a communications consultancy based in Singapore, has joined Mirovia, a global network of PR agencies providing specialist communications, marketing and business development advice across borders to legal sector clients. Mirovia has also welcomed New Delhi-based Commwiser to further expand its network services to the Indian legal market. Mirovia partner agencies collaborate on cross-border mandates by pooling their respective strengths to legal sector clients’ advantage internationally. TriOn and Commwiser are the first Asia-based members to join the network.

Independent Sydney-based creative agency It’s Friday has been appointed as the creative agency of record for global human resources software company Elmo. Founded in 2002, Elmo Software is a cloud-based solution for organisations across Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to manage their people, process and pay.

After an impressive 30 years in advertising in India, Tarun Rai, executive director of strategic initiatives at Wunderman Thompson APAC is retiring. Rai joined the company as a young account executive in 1988 and quickly rose to step into managing partner position at JWT in 2002. After a stint in Worldwide Media in India, Rai returned to JWT in 2015 as group CEO of South Asia. After leading the merger between Wunderman and JWT, he was appointed chairman and group CEO for South Asia in 2019. In addition, he stepped into the role of executive director of strategic initiatives across the region at the beginning of last year.

Electriclime° has added filmmaker Dania Bdeir to director roster. The Lebanese writer and director will be represented exclusively in Asia and Australia and on a freelance basis in the MENA region. Bdeir’s film Kaleidoscope was screened internationally and won several awards, including the GoldHeren Palm at the 2014 Mexico International Film Festival. Her film, In White, received a grant from the Spike Lee Production Fund and won the international competition at the Rio de Janeiro International short film festival. Her latest project, Warsha, was shortlisted at the 95th Oscars in the Live Action Short Film category.

CNN Worldwide has appointed Phil Nelson to lead the network’s international business operations and its work with commercial partners outside of the United States. As executive vice president of CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), Nelson is responsible for all international advertising sales, content sales, licensing and commercial distribution revenue, and related client solutions functions, including Create brand studio and digital and data operations. In this role, Nelson also works with partners across Warner Bros. Nelson has been CNNIC’s chief operating officer since 2019, leading operational and international growth initiatives while managing advertising sales support functions. Prior to CNN, Nelson was managing director of Turner North Asia and South East Asia Pacific.

Deloitte Digital Australia's head Esan Tabrizi is departing from his role at the consulting. After winding up by the end of May, Tabrizi will relocate to Dubai to be closer to family. He joined Deloitte Digital Australia as a manager in 2010 and got elevated to partner position in 2014. Subsequent promotions later, Tabrizi was heading Deloitte Digital Australia in 2021. Previously, he worked in various technical roles at HotHouse Interactive and Remis Co.