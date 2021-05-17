Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Move and win roundup: Week of May 17, 2021

Universal McCann, Chimp&z Inc, DDB Hong Kong, IAS Japan, CatchOn, Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), Akcelo and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover May 17 through 21, 2021. 
The Australian Government has awarded a three-year extension of its media agency contract to Universal McCann (UM). The extension will see UM continue media duties for the Government for another three years leading to June 2024. UM will continue to provide media strategy, planning and buying services to the Australian Government, after initially being awarded the contract in July 2018. UM also previously held the contract from 2002 to 2014. 

Chimp&z Inc was awarded the digital mandate for Astral Pipes, Astral Foundation, and Astral Adhesives. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for social media management, SEO, paid media & website maintenance for Astral Pipes and Astral Foundation; and website maintenance for Astral Adhesives. The accounts will be managed by the agency's Mumbai office.

DDB Group Hong Kong promoted Frankie Fung from ECD to chief creative officer and expanded the role of Marco Lam, also previously ECD, to ECD and managing director of experience design. Fung rejoined DDB Group Hong Kong in 2019 as ECD. Prior to that he was with Mcgarrybowen and Leo Burnett, which followed an earlier stint with DDB from 2011 to 2015. Lam joined as ECD in 2019, prior to which he spent time with Tribal Worldwide, Mirum and DesignerCity. Both promotions are effective immediately.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) appointed Takeshi Yamaguchi as country manager in Japan. He joined IAS in 2015 and most recently served as sales director. In his new he will help extend the company’s work with Japanese advertisers, publishers, and platforms, reporting to Laura Quigley, SVP APAC. Previous to IAS, Yamaguchi held roles at ComScore, HP Japan, and Experian Marketing Services.

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) appointed CatchOn, A Finn Partners Company, as its agency of record. The agency will create and implement a PR and digital marketing strategy for HKDC’s annual flagship events (Knowledge of Design Week in June and Business of Design Week in late November and early December); create a new online portal for those events, with year-round events and content; and execute the PR plan for the HKDC's long-running design awards programme, DFA Awards. The scope includes creative campaign ideation; corporate and consumer media relations; content development; digital marketing; social media content development and management; influencer engagement and marketing; and brand and media partnerships. Key markets include Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Greater Bay area and key international regions. HKDC is a non-governmental organisation that aims to position Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia.

Australian brand experience and innovation company Akcelo has opened its doors in Vancouver, Canada, with TikTok, the Tribeca Film Festival and a multinational ecommerce retailer as foundation clients. The Vancouver based team is being led by senior marketing executive and Canadian native, Jason Carnew. Carnew has held senior roles across integrated agencies including BMF, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellington, Havas Sydney, Y&R and Haystac.

