Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of March 8, 2021

Weber Shandwick, TBWA Malaysia, Singapore Institute of Technology, Xodbox, Happy Marketer, Bray Leino Splash, Special Group Australia, DDB Worldwide, Fig Health, Sandpiper Communications, Verizon Media and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover March 8 through 12, 2021. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Weber Shandwick has promoted Campbell Hanley and Juny Lee to managing director in Japan and Korea respectively. They both will report continue to report to Tyler Kim, vice chair, Asia Pacific and managing director, North Asia, Weber Shandwick. Hanley and Lee most recently served as general managers for, respectively, Weber Shandwick Japan and Weber Shandwick Korea. In their new roles, both will oversee the strategic direction, P&L and overall growth of the agency in their respective markets. A key part of their roles will be to mentor and support the growth of employees, and to continue to care for their physical and mental wellbeing.

TBWA Malaysia promoted managing director Yee Hui Tsin to CEO with immediate effect. Asia president Sean Donovan credited her with driving transformation over the last two years, resulting in positive growth for the agency. He also cited additions to the client roster: U Mobile’s prepaid business, Lazada, PepsiCo, Abbott Nutrition, Baskin Robbins and Sarawak Tourism for the China market. Yee is co-chair of the Malaysian Effie Awards, a council member of the Malaysia 4A’s and leads the Omniwomen Malaysia Chapter with fellow Omnicom colleagues.

Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) appointed independent strategic and creative agency Xodbox and Dentsu-owned digital marketing agency Happy Marketer to handle its AY 2021 admission campaign. As part of this eight-month appointment, Xodbox will lead SIT’s out-of-home and print campaigns while Happy Marketer will handle its social and digital paid media push. Happy Marketer said it people-centric segmentation and targeting strategies will help SIT match potential applicants’ interests and aptitude with relevant degrees.

Bray Leino Splash (formerly Splash Interactive Group) has made several senior hires in its Singapore office. Jaffry Jalal, joins the firm as UX director. He was most recently a lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic and will lead lead the UX and UI capability at Bray Leino. The company has also hired E Kien Wai as technical project director. He was last at technology company Deltatre. In addition, Stephanie Holzhuber, former digitial marketing director at  Cheil Worldwide, joins the agency as senior account director. Finally, Jamie Phua, who has worked at various Singapore agencies including Y&R, TBWA and Digitas along with a stint in China at BDO and Leo Burnett, joins Bray Leino as account director.  

Independent creative company Special Group Australia has welcomed creative duo Matt Bladin and Phoebe Sloane to the fold. They join the company following a two-and-a-half-year stint at CHE Proximity Melbourne, where they worked on brands including Mazda, Flybuys, AGL, Telstra, RACV and Latitude Financial.

Lindsay Bennett has been promoted to global head of marketing for DDB Worldwide. She will relocate to New York to take up her role. She is being replaced by Mumbrella’s deputy managing editor – news and analysis, Brittney Rigby, who is to join DDB Group Australia as head of communications and new business.

Femtech startup Fig Health appointed Nadya Davies as CMO. Fig Health is an early-stage, VC-backed healthcare startup that is on a mission to empower all women to understand and manage their health. She was previously APAC marketing and communication manager at CWT, which followed a few years with AKA Asia. Reporting to CEO and co-founder Maria Wang-Faulkner, Davies will lead on the marketing strategy for customer acquisition, retention, engagement and branding, with responsibility for the full marketing spectrum. The company claims to offer a patient-centric approach and to use a science-backed methodology to help women understand their bodies by putting the data in their hands. It offers at-home lab testing, digital health coaching and supplements. 

Burger King China appointed Mediabrands agency UM China to manage its media planning and buying business following a pitch. (Full story

Sandpiper Communications promoted Sarada Chellam to general manager and Elizabeth Chu to deputy general manager of its Singapore office following a year of strong growth.  Chellam joined the agency as a director in 2018 from Ketchum Singapore, where she was senior vice president. She specialises in corporate, brand, and crisis communications and provides strategic counsel for clients working across a range of industries including healthcare, technology, travel, and consumer brands. 

Verizon Media promoted Simon Wheeler to senior director of content. He will lead editorial strategy in English-language regions including Australia, India and Southeast Asia, with editorial teams in India and across Southeast Asia report to him under a new structure. For the past four years he has led the editorial strategy in Australia.

Weber Shandwick has made two key promotions in Japan and Korea. It has promoted Campbell Hanley and Juny Lee to managing director, in Japan and Korea respectively. They both will report continue to report to Tyler Kim, vice chair, Asia Pacific and managing director, North Asia, Weber Shandwick. Hanley and Lee most recently served as general managers for, respectively, Weber Shandwick Japan and Weber Shandwick Korea. In their new roles, both will oversee the strategic direction, P&L and overall growth of the agency in their respective markets. A key part of their roles will be to mentor and support the growth of employees, and to continue to care for their physical and mental wellbeing.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

5 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

6 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

8 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

9 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

10 Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with media offsetting creative losses: R3
Advertising
Feb 2, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mirum and more
Advertising
Apr 28, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & ...

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, AnalogFolk, more
Advertising
Apr 13, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, ...

Just Published

Performance marketing, is it really effective?
Digital
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Following Airbnb's move to shift spend out of performance, five performance-marketing experts from across Asia-Pacific discuss where the brand may have gone wrong and argue the value of balancing performance with brand.

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at what cost?
Advertising
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: A dogged pursuit of pitches pays off in terms of new business, but our concerns about a lack of innovation and the network’s employee churn remain.

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer
Marketing
17 hours ago
Rowan Chidgey

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer

It's no wonder many women don't feel beer is a drink for them when much of the sector's most famous advertising—including for AB InBev's brands—has been so geared towards men.

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign
Digital
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive ...

This win follows a pilot project across 30 markets using a made-in-APAC programmatic solution, which resulted in a more than twofold improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rate, according to the agency.