Move and win roundup: Week of March 8, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover March 8 through 12, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Weber Shandwick has promoted Campbell Hanley and Juny Lee to managing director in Japan and Korea respectively. They both will report continue to report to Tyler Kim, vice chair, Asia Pacific and managing director, North Asia, Weber Shandwick. Hanley and Lee most recently served as general managers for, respectively, Weber Shandwick Japan and Weber Shandwick Korea. In their new roles, both will oversee the strategic direction, P&L and overall growth of the agency in their respective markets. A key part of their roles will be to mentor and support the growth of employees, and to continue to care for their physical and mental wellbeing.

TBWA Malaysia promoted managing director Yee Hui Tsin to CEO with immediate effect. Asia president Sean Donovan credited her with driving transformation over the last two years, resulting in positive growth for the agency. He also cited additions to the client roster: U Mobile’s prepaid business, Lazada, PepsiCo, Abbott Nutrition, Baskin Robbins and Sarawak Tourism for the China market. Yee is co-chair of the Malaysian Effie Awards, a council member of the Malaysia 4A’s and leads the Omniwomen Malaysia Chapter with fellow Omnicom colleagues.

Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) appointed independent strategic and creative agency Xodbox and Dentsu-owned digital marketing agency Happy Marketer to handle its AY 2021 admission campaign. As part of this eight-month appointment, Xodbox will lead SIT’s out-of-home and print campaigns while Happy Marketer will handle its social and digital paid media push. Happy Marketer said it people-centric segmentation and targeting strategies will help SIT match potential applicants’ interests and aptitude with relevant degrees.

Bray Leino Splash (formerly Splash Interactive Group) has made several senior hires in its Singapore office. Jaffry Jalal, joins the firm as UX director. He was most recently a lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic and will lead lead the UX and UI capability at Bray Leino. The company has also hired E Kien Wai as technical project director. He was last at technology company Deltatre. In addition, Stephanie Holzhuber, former digitial marketing director at Cheil Worldwide, joins the agency as senior account director. Finally, Jamie Phua, who has worked at various Singapore agencies including Y&R, TBWA and Digitas along with a stint in China at BDO and Leo Burnett, joins Bray Leino as account director.

Independent creative company Special Group Australia has welcomed creative duo Matt Bladin and Phoebe Sloane to the fold. They join the company following a two-and-a-half-year stint at CHE Proximity Melbourne, where they worked on brands including Mazda, Flybuys, AGL, Telstra, RACV and Latitude Financial.

Lindsay Bennett has been promoted to global head of marketing for DDB Worldwide. She will relocate to New York to take up her role. She is being replaced by Mumbrella’s deputy managing editor – news and analysis, Brittney Rigby, who is to join DDB Group Australia as head of communications and new business.

Femtech startup Fig Health appointed Nadya Davies as CMO. Fig Health is an early-stage, VC-backed healthcare startup that is on a mission to empower all women to understand and manage their health. She was previously APAC marketing and communication manager at CWT, which followed a few years with AKA Asia. Reporting to CEO and co-founder Maria Wang-Faulkner, Davies will lead on the marketing strategy for customer acquisition, retention, engagement and branding, with responsibility for the full marketing spectrum. The company claims to offer a patient-centric approach and to use a science-backed methodology to help women understand their bodies by putting the data in their hands. It offers at-home lab testing, digital health coaching and supplements.

Burger King China appointed Mediabrands agency UM China to manage its media planning and buying business following a pitch. (Full story)

Sandpiper Communications promoted Sarada Chellam to general manager and Elizabeth Chu to deputy general manager of its Singapore office following a year of strong growth. Chellam joined the agency as a director in 2018 from Ketchum Singapore, where she was senior vice president. She specialises in corporate, brand, and crisis communications and provides strategic counsel for clients working across a range of industries including healthcare, technology, travel, and consumer brands.

Verizon Media promoted Simon Wheeler to senior director of content. He will lead editorial strategy in English-language regions including Australia, India and Southeast Asia, with editorial teams in India and across Southeast Asia report to him under a new structure. For the past four years he has led the editorial strategy in Australia.

