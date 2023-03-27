Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Frederique Covington Corbett announced that she had joined the United Nations Children's Fund as Chief, Brand & Marketing in the Private Partnerships Division. Before UNICEF, She was SVP of global brand strategy and planning of Visa from 2021 to this month. Covington Corbett was selected into Campaign Asia’s Power List in 2018 and 2020 when she was working as SVP, marketing and cross border, Asia Pacific at Visa for almost five years based in Singapore.

Wunderman Thompson has announced three key appointments across technology and content, with Hasan Hasnie, Geoff Smeaton and Nicholas Yeam joining the regional leadership team. Hasnie has joined the agency as chief technology officer with almost 19 years in digital & technology consulting at Accenture, with the most recent position as managing director at Accenture Song. WT’s Australia CTO, Smeaton steps into an expanded role as head of technology for the region with a focus on delivery. Yeam has joined WT as head of content, APAC. With nearly a decade of experience in digital and content production. Prior to the agency, Yeam led production and operations as executive producer at Huge and spent time at Media.Monks and Hogarth Worldwide. The news comes after Campaign reported that chief strategy and transformation officer, Justin Peyton, is relocating to the US to join a new role within WPP.

Dentsu Creative ANZ has appointed Cate Stuart-Robertson as new chief client officer, following Gayle While’s exit. While joined Havas Australia as CEO at Host/Havas. Stuart-Robertson was the former managing partner and Clemenger BBDO. She left BBDOand

as a creative development lead for Google and an associate partner at recruitment firm Hourigan International from 2019 till now.

FCB SHOUT has been appointed creative agency of record for Offspring Inc Sdn Bhd (“Offspring”), the sustainable healthcare subsidiary of Sedania Innovator Berhad. The premium babycare brand specialises in sustainable and eco-friendly preventive healthcare products.

Bohemia and M&C Saatchi have been appointed by one of Australia’s largest super funds, Australian Retirement Trust, to manage media and creative, following a competitive pitch, with both agency selection processes facilitated by TrinityP3.

SingPost has signed Protocol as its creative agency of record, to handle its upcoming 165th-anniversary campaign as well as other creative and social duties from 1 April 2023. The appointment follows a pitch conducted in January 2023.

Involve Asia has expanded its leadership team and appointed Melissa Chan as vice president of brand and marketing and Kylee Yap as director of marketing services. Involve looks to continue expanding its product line and services to its network of clients and partners across the region. With 25 years of experience including in the startups and fintech industry, prior to Involve, Chan held key leadership roles at CIMB bank, HSBC, Hong Leong, RHB Banking Group, TNG Digital and most recently as the CMO for iMoney Group. Yap has worked for 20 years with companies such as Meta, Lazada, CtrlShift, Ogilvy Action, and Saatchi & Saatchi, where she was deeply involved in curating and leading branding activities across offline, online, and social media platforms.

Tourism Tasmania has appointed Red Havas as global communications agency of record,

together with BMF, lead digital agency Clemenger BBDO and digital transformation agency Orchard. Red Havas network in New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Singapore, and the United States and PR agency Julie Earle-Levine Consulting will work for Tourism Tasmania.

