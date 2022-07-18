Move and win roundup: Week of July 18, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover July 18 through July 22, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Brand experience agency Uniplan has announced key senior leadership appointments in China to further optimize the agency’s structure as it transforms:

Sonny Shen , currently MD, Uniplan Shanghai, adds responsibility as managing director of Uniplan China.

, currently MD, Uniplan Shanghai, adds responsibility as managing director of Uniplan China. Gordon Wang , currently MD, Uniplan Beijing, has been appointed as chief growth officer of Uniplan China.

, currently MD, Uniplan Beijing, has been appointed as chief growth officer of Uniplan China. Robert Paschen has joined Uniplan as ECD of Uniplan China and will be based in Shanghai.

Havas Media Melbourne has been appointed as the media agency for Accolade Wines, following a competitive pitch and will be working across brands including Grant Burge, Hardys, Petaluma, St Hallett, Croser, Houghton, Jam Shed and Yarra Burn. The scope of work includes media strategy, planning and buying across the entire portfolio of brands and includes planning and buying for global campaigns off the back of early exceptional results from the agency.

Digital media agency, M&C Saatchi Performance has been appointed as the agency of record for two business wins in Indonesia:

Noice , a local audio platform.

, a local audio platform. Contract renewal for Julo, an Indonesian lending platform.

For both brands, M&C Saatchi Performance will be responsible for the strategy and execution across all digital media channels.

Integral Ad Science has announced four senior appointments in its customer success team in Asia-Pacific to accelerate further business growth and superior customer service in the region.

Rob Kay has been promoted to VP of customer success APAC.

has been promoted to VP of customer success APAC. Amanda Soh is the new head of customer success Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

is the new head of customer success Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Meanwhile, Andreas Duus Davidsen is hired as customer success account director, SEA.

is hired as customer success account director, SEA. Jessica Reid joins as customer success account director, Australia and New Zealand.

CHEP Network has announced the appointment of Lilian Sor as chief strategy officer, overseeing the strategy and planning function across the network. Sor joins the agency after previously working for over four years as chief strategy officer at Clemenger BBDO Sydney.

Think HQ has appointed Michael Knox to the newly created role of executive creative director, as part of its strategic evolution to significantly expand its creative capabilities. Knox will be working across all disciplines and teams at the communications agency to push and elevate the work, create famous campaigns on any channel, lead and mentor people. Knox boasts of over 25 years’ experience in the industry, having worked across well recognised brands and campaigns including TAC’s Ungiven Gifts, MS Australia This Bike has MS and Hong Kong Tourism Board Reframing Hong Kong.

Independent, London-based design studio Martin Kemp Design has appointed Purple as its global communications partner to handle all press relations for the firm’s portfolio. Purple’s London, Hong Kong and US offices will be responsible for brand and communications storytelling, amplification of the studio’s design projects and senior team profiling, and creative activations across all target markets.

Audience engagement SaaS platform Komo has announced new business wins and four new hires in its team. New clients include Goodman Fielder, Body Science, and several other shopping centre groups which have subscribed to the Komo platform this month. To support its expanding business, Komo has hired across sales, account, and content creation profiles. Robbie Bridge joins as sales manager, Tom Morrison as account executive, Mahlee Kafoa and Komal Fatima come onboard as social media content creators.

Dentsu China further bolsters its leadership with the appointment of Nicole Wang as the new chief operating officer, media. This comes on the heels of Elvis Liu’s hire last week as chief operating officer, Dentsu Creative. Wang joined Dentsu in 2016 as managing director, Vizeum, and worked her way up to lead China’s KSF (Master Kong) Noodle account, adding to her diverse client portfolio. In 2021, she was elevated to head of operations and commercial for Dentsu’s media brands. Wang will report directly to Deric Wong, CEO, Dentsu Media China.

Global talent search firm Grace Blue has opened a new sports, media and entertainment practice, appointing Tim Palmer to lead it from London as managing partner. Palmer is formerly the SVP of global recruitment for Endeavor, with two decades of related experience at executive search firms and leading in-house functions for broadcast (Sky), publishing (HarperCollins) and music (Universal Music) companies. Read the full story here.

Reprise, IPG Mediabrands’ global performance marketing agency, has appointed three newly created regional executive leadership roles to strengthen its network across the Asia-Pacific region.

Parul Gautam has been appointed to the role of head of analytics APAC.

has been appointed to the role of head of analytics APAC. Caitlin Draper-Wheeler joins as the experience director APAC.

joins as the experience director APAC. Sid Mehta will come on board as head of performance media APAC from 1st August 2022.

Parul Gautam will be based in Mumbai, Caitlin Draper-Wheeler relocates to the Reprise regional headquarters in Singapore, and Sid Mehta joins the team in Melbourne; all three regional positions will report to Pippa Berlocher, president, Reprise APAC. Read the full story here.

Global brand consultancy, Wolff Olins has boosted its top creative with the appointment of Thomas Wilder in Los Angeles. Wilder joins the leadership team as global principal for design. He will work alongside New York-based ECD Jan Eumann, London’s Global ECD Emma Barratt and fellow GP for Design Wayne Deakin. This group forms the core global creative council of Wolff Olins, leading clients and overseeing teams both locally and globally.