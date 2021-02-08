Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Move and win roundup: Week of February 8, 2021

Matterkind, Qualtrics, MediaMonks, Moving Walls, The Trade Desk and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover February 8 through 12, 2021. 
Interpublic Group's Matterkind, billed as an activation intelligence company, appointed Matt Ware as the head of Matterkind APAC. He will support the company's continued global growth strategy and increase addressable activation opportunities internationally, the company said. Ware was previously managing director for Xaxis in Japan and also served in leadership roles as MediaCom’s APAC head of programmatic and MediaMath’s APAC commercial director. He will report to Erica Schmidt, global CEO of Matterkind, and his appointment is effective immediately.

Qualtrics appointed Jason Laufer as country manager for Australia and New Zealand, where he will lead a team of more than 200. He has more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the software industry, including at LinkedIn, IBM, and Microsoft, and is recognised as one of Australia’s Outstanding LGBTI Leaders.

In Australia, MediaMonks appointed Matt Grogan as digital creative director, Kean Edwards as experience design director, Sophia McDermott as senior UX designer and Sophia Feary as senior producer. Grogan was previously creative director and partner at AnalogFolk in Sydney and prior to that was with Tribal DDB and The White Agency. Ewards joins from Atlassian, where he was lead experience designer, and has also worked at AnalogFolk in London and Havas and Razorfish in Australia. McDermott was with MediaMonks in Amsterdam before coming back home to Australia. She also has experience at Khemistry and GrowthOps. Feary, also returning to Australia from Amsterdam, joins from Adidas and was at 303 Mullenlowe and Digitas previously.

Moving Walls appointed Charranjeet Singh Arora as business development director for Indonesia, Sujit Banerjee as head of demand in India and Heng Aw to head growth in emerging markets. Arora, known as 'CJ', is the ex CEO of Kinetic Worldwide. He also has experience with Star Group, Sahara Media, Rapport Worldwide, Lintas Media Group, Reliance Entertainment, Interpublic Group and Dentsu Aegis Network. Banerjee was formerly director and CEO of Ecosys and prior to that was a vice president with Posterscope. Aw was formerly regional executive director, Asia Pacific, of Worldwide Partners and also has spent time with Nielsen.

The Trade Desk announced the opening of an office in Melbourne. The office joins the company's Sydney location to help drive the next phase of growth in Australia and New Zealand, The Trade Desk said. Kali Guillas, lead director of client strategy, has returned to Australia from Singapore.

