Move and win roundup: Week of February 21, 2022

FCB Malaysia, Domino's, Ogilvy China, Orchard, Tourism Tasmania, Havas Group, The Monkeys, Whitegrey, Shopper, CupShup, and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover February 21 through 25, 2022. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Domino's Pizza appointed FCB Malaysia as its agency of record for creative duties in Malaysia, following chemistry sessions and a creative proposal in Q4. The client cited the agency's reputation as brand builders and "unmistakable entrepreneurial energy" as reasons for the selection. Shaun Tay, FCB Malaysia’s co-owner and CEO, said in a release that the Domino’s marketing team's desire to leverage the identity of a "global powerhouse to promote a proposition that embraces local marketing flavour" aligns well with the agency's ethos. FCB Malaysia already created the idea of 'Can’t Get Cheesier Than This' for the brand's new Mega Cheese Pizza.

Ogilvy China appointed Neil Nand as director of creative technology for Ogilvy Shanghai. He will partner with the agency's creative teams to bring the latest technology solutions into our creative process and develop immersive end-to-end brand experiences for clients, the agency said. Nand has experience across sectors including automotive, technology, luxury, FMCG and sports. He was most recently director of technology for BBH China and head of technology for AKQA Shanghai.

The Tasmanian Government’s destination marketing agency, Tourism Tasmania, appointed digital agency Orchard as its digital transformation agency of record, following a competitive pitch. Orchard will lead Tourism Tasmania’s digital transformation and strengthen its digital capabilities by enhancing the tourism destinations’ innovative, personalised and data-driven digital experiences. Orchard has signed an initial three-year contract period with the first phase of work to launch in June.

Alicja Cybulska was appointed as chief strategy officer for Havas Group Southeast Asia and North Asia, effective immediately. Transferring from Havas Poland to Singapore, she will report to Alberto Canteli, chairman and CEO of Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East, Southeast Asia, Korea, and Japan, and will be responsible for businesses across the Southeast Asia and North Asia regions.

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive, promoted creative director Barbara Humphries to executive creative director of The Monkeys Sydney, effective immediately. She has created campaigns for brands including Ikea, Coca-Cola, Nike, UN Women Australia, Nestle, Qantas, Berlei, NRMA Insurance and MLA. 

Whitegrey hired Magdalina Triantafyllidis as Melbourne managing director. Triantafyllidis joins from her role as managing director of WPP’s integrated creative, media and technology offering for Ford across Australia and New Zealand. 

Shopper, an offline media business in Australia, appointed former chief operations officer and founding partner Ed Couche as chief executive officer. Couche steps into the role following the January death of co-founder Ben Walker, with whom he established the business in 2015. 

CupShup, a full-service agency based in India, promoted Nikshit Patani to the position of VP of growth. Prior to this Patani has served CupShup for five-plus years at different levels. In his new role he will report to Sourav Kumar, founder of the agency, and will be accountable for the overall growth of CupShup and will be responsible for client relationships, retention programming, planning expansion strategy and people and process building across the organisation.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

