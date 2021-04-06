Move and win roundup: Week of April 5, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover April 5 through 9, 2020.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

JD.ID, the Indonesian subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, has teamed up with customer engagement platform MoEngage to engage new users and improve its customer retention. The online retailer wants to both retain current customers and grow its presence throughout Indonesia, targeting second and third-tier cities as well as major metropolitan areas. Using MoEngage's technology, it will be personalise communication to users from different regions at scale and provide relevant, timely information about products and offerings.

Australian adtech company Cartelux has appointed Geoff Reilly as its chief financial officer. As CFO, Reilly will be responsible for guiding Cartelux through its next phase of growth as it closes its seed funding round and aims for a sizeable Series A round later this year. Reilly has more than 20 years’ experience both in Australia and internationally in the capital markets, operations and financial functions of technology companies. He was previously CFO at TradeGecko and helped steer the Singapore-based business through its merger with Intuit in late 2020.

Impact, a company which provides partnership automation, has acquired analytics and automation platform Affluent. Affluent enables agencies to aggregate affiliate data from multiple networks and platforms and optimise clients’ partnerships with publishers. Impact has acquired Affluent to further expand it’s Partnership Cloud solution for agencies who manage partnership programs on behalf of brands. It is its second acquisition in 2021, after it purchased supply-side platform Trackonomics last month.

SIP Abacus, the skill development program for children, has awarded its creative duties to Mullen Lintas following a multi-agency pitch that saw participation from some of the leading agencies of India. The account will be handled by the Bangalore office of Mullen Lintas. The scope entails building the brand via omnichannel advertising and visibility via social media.

Adrian Goldthorp will be joining experiential marketing agency George P. Johnson Australia and New Zealand (GPJ A/NZ) as executive creative director from April 6, 2021 based out of their Sydney office. Goldthorp, a multi award-winning creative, comes to GPJ A/NZ from a nine-year tenure at Imagination as senior creative director. With over 25 years of local and international experience, Goldthorp has worked with top tier brands including Samsung, Telstra, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and Jaguar Land Rover.

Evolve Digitas has won the digital and ecommerce mandate for protein supplement SoulFuel.

following the multi-agency pitch. Serviced from its Delhi office, Evolve Digitas will be involved in digital creative strategy and social media campaign across all social media platforms for the nutritional brand.

This includes building brand awareness, brand communication, developing creative content, social media marketing and building brand advocacy through digital public relations and the influencer community.

Asia PR Werkz has won several new clients including Singapore Management University’s Institute of Innovation and Enterprise (IIE), responsible for media relations and publicity for IIE’s Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition and managing its social media pages. Through a new program the agency has also added early stage startups including Incando Therapeutics and Ocktolife, to its roster of clients.

Southeast Asian ecommerce automotive platform, Carsome has made a foray into motorsports to help build its brand, sponsoring the B-Quik Absolute racing team car number one, the Audi R8 LMS Evolution driven by Sandy Stuvik in the 2021 Thailand Super Series. Stuvik, the first Thai driver to win a Formula 3 Championship, will also become Carsome’s partner in the Thai market.