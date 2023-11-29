Media & Marketing Charity Lunch returns to raise funds for Mother's Choice

In a heartwarming revival after three years, Haymarket Media Limited, led by managing director Atifa Silk, orchestrated a remarkable Media & Marketing Charity Lunch at The Murray Hong Kong, bringing together over 100 influential figures from the media and marketing industry with one noble cause: to raise funds for local charity Mother’s Choice.

Mother’s Choice is a Hong Kong-based charity that has been providing care and support for pregnant teenagers and children without families since 1987. The charity’s vision is to ensure that every child in Hong Kong has a loving and permanent home rather than growing up in institutional care.

Hong Kong is home to nearly 4,000 children who live in institutional care and are without the love and safety of a permanent home. Recent pro bono research conducted by Bain and Company makes a conservative estimate of 5,400 crisis pregnancies in Hong Kong each year, the majority of which are to single girls who are under the age of 25 years old. For more than three decades, Mother’s Choice has supported homeless children and young mothers through crisis pregnancies.

Mother’s Choice CEO Alia Eyres shared poignant stories of her personal and professional journey of caring for vulnerable children and families in Hong Kong. Between tears and toasts, the enthusiastic MC of the event, Vivek Mahbubani, skillfully guided the afternoon proceedings through a live auction sponsored by 25 partners.

Notable figures joined forces to contribute to the success of the live auction, helping raise HK$600,000 for the charity.

One of the partners of the event, digital marketing platform EternityX, lauded the impact of the charity and echoed the sentiment, stating, "It is our honor and privilege to be invited to participate in the Media Lunch Hong Kong charity event."

"At EternityX, we believe in the power of compassion and the importance of giving back to our community. The work of Mother's Choice is truly inspiring, and their unwavering commitment to providing support and care for vulnerable mothers and children resonates deeply with us."

Haymarket Media Limited extends heartfelt thanks to all attendees, sponsors, and partners for coming together for a noble cause. The collaborative effort showcased that together, they can indeed make a significant difference for the children and families of Hong Kong.