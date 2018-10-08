mothers choice

A team of 10-super-athletes from GroupM has done the industry proud at the Singha River Kwai International Trophy Adventure Race on May 28 . Competing in five teams of two, the men ran, swum, mountain-biked and kayaked their way to raising US$12,000 for Mother’s Choice. The team from Asia-Pacific comprised Mark Patterson, Ed Thesiger, Kasper Aakerlund and Puneet Arora from GroupM, Michel de Rijk of Xaxis, Arup Bansal of MEC, Auke Boersma of Light Reaction, and Niklas Stalberg of mInteraction, Jacob Kvist of Mindshare, and Josh Black, CEO of GroupM Content