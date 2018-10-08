mothers choice

Young Spikes Marketing winners lean on lessons from Ice Bucket Challenge
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Farhat Chowdhury and Farah Amira Khan's Click 2 Care campaign sought to use a frugal HK$1000 budget to earn HK$1 million in donations.

Date announced for annual media charity fundraiser
Oct 8, 2018
Olivia Parker

The event raises much-needed funds for the Hong Kong children's charity Mother's Choice.

Charity golf tournament raises US$48,000 for Mother's Choice
Nov 24, 2016
Staff Reporters

Campaign Asia-Pacific's third-annual charity golf event drew the largest field to date in Phuket on 18 and 19 November.

GroupM Team conquers River Kwai International Adventure Race for Charity
May 30, 2016
Emily Tan

A team of 10-super-athletes from GroupM has done the industry proud at the Singha River Kwai International Trophy Adventure Race on May 28 . Competing in five teams of two, the men ran, swum, mountain-biked and kayaked their way to raising US$12,000 for Mother’s Choice. The team from Asia-Pacific comprised Mark Patterson, Ed Thesiger, Kasper Aakerlund and Puneet Arora from GroupM, Michel de Rijk of Xaxis, Arup Bansal of MEC, Auke Boersma of Light Reaction, and Niklas Stalberg of mInteraction, Jacob Kvist of Mindshare, and Josh Black, CEO of GroupM Content

