Advertising Digital Media News
Omar Oakes
1 day ago

YouTube launches audio ads

Head of music at video giant says the pandemic has “fundamentally changed the music industry forever” due to music concerts being cancelled.

YouTube launches audio ads

YouTube has launched an audio-only ad format for brands to place against music and podcasts.

In recognition of YouTube being used as platform for ambient and focused audio listening the Google-owned platform is launching the new ad format in beta, with the same measurement and brand safety features used in video campaigns.

Audio ads are creatively led by the voiceover or other sounds that feature in a YouTube ad, and the visual component is typically a still image or simple animation. 

Similar to video ads, audio ads are bought via auction with Google Ads and Display & Video 360 on a cost-per-thousand basis. YouTube said they will feature the same audience-targeting options, bidding strategies, and brand lift measurement capabilities.

YouTube’s internal tests of audio ads, carried out between June 2019 and March 2020, found that 75% of measured audio ad campaigns on YouTube drove a “significant” uplift in brand awareness.

The company said one of its early testers, the California-based picture sharing and gift card service Shutterfly, found ad recall among interested shoppers was 14% above its benchmark level, while favourability was lifted by 2%. 

YouTube says 50% of its logged-in viewers who consume music do so for at least 10 minutes a day, while more than two billion logged-in viewers watch a music video each month on the platform. Again, these statistics are supplied by YouTube itself, without third-party verification.

Meanwhile, YouTube has a comparatively tiny number of users - 30 million - that pay to subscribe to YouTube Music and Premium. This number grows to 35 million when you include those who use free trials, which are usually offered for a month. 

It is also launching “dynamic music line-ups”, which are dedicated groups of music-focused channels across popular music genres, such as hip hop and K-pop, or moods or interests like fitness. 

Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, said that the Covid-19 pandemic had “fundamentally changed the music industry forever” due to music concerts being cancelled, which encouraged people to consume more music on online platforms.

"For advertisers, this shift has created new opportunities to reach attentive, engaged audiences through digital music content,” Cohen said. “But many marketers are hesitant to invest because of common myths about music content and its impact on marketing goals.”

Among these myths, according to Cohen, are that people pay less attention to music content, whereas YouTube says more than 85% of music video viewing happens in the foreground.

YouTube is meant to be able to automatically detect music uploaded to the platform that potentially infringes copyright laws. Its Copyright Match and Content ID tools allow music copyright holders to provide reference files that can be used to match against pirated music.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

See this abs-olutely fabulous cereal ad (and more top ads from around APAC)
Advertising
Oct 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

See this abs-olutely fabulous cereal ad (and more ...

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: May 2020
Advertising
Jun 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: May 2020

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: April 2020
Advertising
May 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: April 2020

See Kellogg's ad for its new green onion cereal (and more ads from around APAC)
Advertising
Jul 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

See Kellogg's ad for its new green onion cereal ...

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
2 hours ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.