Jessica Heygate
9 hours ago

WPP moves GroupM Nexus product and engineering teams into Choreograph

SCOOP: The move forms part of a wider reorganisation at Choreograph that has also named Krystal Olivieri as North America CEO.

(L-R): Krystal Olivieri and Rich Astley. (Photos used with permission).
WPP is moving the product and engineering teams within performance organisation GroupM Nexus to sit under Choreograph, the data company that is increasingly becoming one of WPP’s most prominent assets, Campaign US has learned.

As part of the reorganisation, Krystal Olivieri, the global chief innovation officer at GroupM and Choreograph, has been appointed CEO of Choreograph in North America.

Olivieri has been with GroupM since 2015, first joining to oversee partnerships at Xaxis.

Campaign US understands that Olivieri’s prior role will not be replaced. Innovation within GroupM will come from both Choreograph and Nexus, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In another executive reshuffle, GroupM Nexus chief product officer Rich Astley is moving into the same role at Choreograph. 

Astley has led product across various GroupM ventures over the past six and a half years, including its addressable TV product Finecast. He was previously a managing director at GroupM-backed Videology, which was acquired by Amobee in 2018.

It forms part of a larger shake-up at Choreograph under the stewardship of new global CEO Evan Hanlon, who took over in June from Brendan Moorcroft. Moorcroft had steered the data company as its first dedicated CEO since July 2021. 

This latest reorganisation is not expected to involve layoffs, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

WPP is already operating with a slimmer workforce after cutting staff in the first half of the year. The agency network cited higher severance costs in the first half of 2023 as contributing to a decline in its operating margin versus the same period in 2022.

In an interview with Campaign US last week, WPP CEO Mark Read said the headcount reductions were made to “adjust our business to capture the demand from clients for our services.”

In its earnings report, WPP said it increased investments in its data and tech platforms in the first half of the year, including Choreograph.

Choreograph was also at the core of a partnership WPP struck this week with Spotify. The holding company said it plans to integrate Spotify’s first-party occasions insights into Choreograph to help clients understand aggregated listening patterns.

Choreograph was formed in April 2021 from a merging of Wunderman Thompson’s data units with data assets from GroupM, including MPlatform.

It has since undergone several changes amid increased scrutiny of data brokers in the U.S., especially since the overturn of Roe v. Wade. One of the databases transferred from Wunderman Thompson into Choreograph, called I-Behavior, was shut down in September last year not long after Campaign US reported on previous instances of fraud using the database.

GroupM Nexus will continue to operate as the performance arm of GroupM. It was formed in April last year from the merging of programmatic specialist Xaxis, addressable TV firm Finecast, AI solution Copilot and more than 9,000 performance marketing practitioners from across GroupM into a single organisation.

Campaign US

