Digital Media News
Natasha Bach
1 day ago

WPP, Microsoft expand partnership to boost creative content production

Cloud Studio is one product resulting from the deal.

WPP, Microsoft expand partnership to boost creative content production

WPP and Microsoft are expanding their partnership, focusing on creative content production.

The first product resulting from this partnership is Cloud Studio. The cloud platform will facilitate collaboration for WPP employees around the world, offering an easier way to create, produce and edit content virtually, the companies said.

Cloud Studio will use Azure AI-powered indexing of metadata from a central location. WPP employees working across markets and time zones will have access to the content they need, without fear of duplicating work or running into issues of version control.

More broadly, the partnership will enable virtual production of client campaigns, reducing the need for on-premises production and traditional production studios. Users of the platform will be able to access production tools and services via Azure on any internet-connected device.

The partnership also supports WPP’s sustainability agenda, which is bolstered by content and digital-asset-discovery available on the platform. This capability is intended to decrease waste of materials and collateral for shoots.

WPP will roll out Cloud Studio to 5,000 employees across its network over the next three years. At start, it will focus on subsidiaries such as creative production company Hogarth. The organization may later expand availability to as many as 25,000 users.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

2 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

6 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

7 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

8 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

9 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

10 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

Related Articles

No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
Advertising
Jan 27, 2021
Mariah Cooper

No7 wants to help women get back to work in its ...

TikTok and Mediabrands launch global creator partnership
Digital
Apr 6, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

TikTok and Mediabrands launch global creator ...

IWF and Microsoft behind push to tackle online sexual abuse of children
News
Apr 21, 2021
Brittaney Kiefer

IWF and Microsoft behind push to tackle online ...

Bond with gran through Xbox, says Microsoft to teens
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Emmet McGonagle

Bond with gran through Xbox, says Microsoft to teens

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Digital out-of-home media buying is becoming more common and accessible across Asia. So how does it fit with an omnichannel strategy and how can you measure its returns?

Raya film festival: Watch ads from Julie’s, Petronas, McDonald’s and more
Advertising
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Raya film festival: Watch ads from Julie’s, ...

This year’s top prize goes to snack brand Julie’s, whose ad turned Raya stereotypes on its head and will be remembered for years to come.

TikTok to marketers: Go native and multigenerational
Digital
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok to marketers: Go native and multigenerational

The platform enlisted KFC at NewFronts in the US to persuade advertisers to spend on TikTok.

Uninformed consent, addiction among persistent child safety issues for brands, platforms
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Uninformed consent, addiction among persistent ...

CAMPAIGN360: Around 170,000 children go online for the first time every day, but the industry has yet to find a way to build their trust and target them safely.