4 days ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Long Wong, BBDO

In business, Wong is decisive and adaptable, helping client teams respond rapidly to overcome obstacles, especially during the pandemic.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Long Wong, BBDO
Long Wong

Group account director
BBDO Taiwan
Taipei

Long Wong’s career is one of transformation, taking her from early beginnings at a small local agency to larger 4A players, from Hong Kong to Taiwan, from FMCG to automotive, and from ATL to data-driven performance marketing. Having joined BBDO Taiwan in 2017 as an account director, Wong was promoted twice over the past few years to become group account director in 2022. 

One example of her great client-focused leadership can be seen in her work with Mars. After earning the company’s trust and building its credibility over the years, the confectionary brand named BBDO Taiwan as its creative lead for M&Ms beyond Taiwan, throughout its Asian market cluster for two consecutive years, with her team spawning innovative ideas that were adapted by markets as far away as South America.

For another key client, Mercedes-Benz, Wong created a 20-person integrated team from scratch in two months, bringing together talents in creative, social, project management, DMP, SEO, CRM, and more. Now, she is leading Team X for Omnicom in Taiwan, the agency’s first fully integrated team of media, creative, digital, and CRM for the agency in the market. Other clients Wong has worked with include FET, one of the largest telecom service providers in Taiwan, Vietjet, the largest airline in Vietnam,  Edrington Group, Samsung, Laurel, Line and BMW – PGUM.

Wong believes that advertising is a people business with success or failure heavily dependent on teams and individuals. As such, her leadership is not limited to just understanding the client and consumer, but every teammate, applying compassion and motivation to unleash their strengths and compensate for their weaknesses. 

With trust and respect for her coworkers, Wong spares no effort in promoting workplace equality. She implemented a DEI programme for BBDO Taiwan and carried out a regional DEI corporate communication programme in Taiwan, promoting DEI values and their importance for the agency.

Beyond the agency, Wong also cooperated with Hotline, one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ organisations in Taiwan, on a campaign to overcome communication obstacles during the pandemic. Bringing in support from multinationals and local businesses alike, the campaign was also honoured by local and regional advertising awards.

