Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Christine Li, BBDO

Christine Li

Group account director

BBDO Beijing

Beijing

The career trajectory for Christine Li was set early. In a matter of four years, she climbed up the ranks to become the account lead of Team X, Omnicom China, smashing glass ceilings and gender barriers along the way. Today, she is the youngest lead for BBDO China.

A proactive leader, Li has gained the reputation for championing balance and addressable business opportunities. She might not have the business director title, but that does not refrain her from acting like one. Even during the pandemic, her ability to navigate craft, effectiveness and sense long-term business opportunities were instrumental in driving BBDO Beijing to a 17% revenue growth in 2020 and 13% in 2021.

Among the ways Li leads her team to constant business growth is through trendy campaigns and constant innovation. Her work on the Mercedes-Benz’s TikTok account was a hit with Gen Z and young millennials in China. But it wasn’t smooth sailing to begin with. Li had no prior experience with TikTok; engaging a young audience motivated by experiences, emotions rather than things with a brand that sells quite expensive ‘things’, was no mean feat. Tapping into refreshed creativity, the tactic of focusing the activation less on vehicles and more on brand connection, paid off. Mercedes-Benz added 2 million new followers on TikTok, 5% organic growth and high engagement levels.

Li is also a key member of the China Hub team, and has taken the role of coordinating with various teams such as media, social, and CRM well within her stride. She works in tandem with the Hong Kong and Taiwan offices to offer holistic communication and brand management strategies that enhance individual work streams.

She has spearheaded the development of the marketing leads system on WeChat. With the help of this innovative system, users get access to direct, immersive brand experiences through an app, and brands stand to benefit with key user data, which can be applied to tailor several marketing activities.

It’s not just business prowess that Li can take credit for, her team of 12 raves about her tenacity to move the larger industry for better growth and development. Credited with initiating an insights exchange workshop, “The Inspiring Room”, which acts as a bridge for marketing and communications leaders to share their innovative perspectives with both creative and client sides.

Li also serves as the co-founder of Omniwomen China, a female leadership programme of Omnicom Group and as a lecturer for BBDO Asia’s collaboration courses with Adquan in China. As a mother to a human and three fur babies, Li strives for a better work-life balance both for her team and the larger agency, little wonder then the turnover rate was recorded at 5% last year.