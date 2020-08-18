Advertising Digital News
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Anna Gunnell, VMLY&R Wellington

Over the past decade, she has worked across categories ranging from FMCG to insurance in NZ, Australia and the UK and won over 18 marketing and effectiveness awards.

Women to Watch 2020: Anna Gunnell, VMLY&R Wellington
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Anna Gunnell

Head of planning
VMLY&R Wellington
New Zealand

As a member of VMLY&R Wellington’s senior leadership team responsible for the strategic direction of  the shop’s client, the government-owned Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), Anna Gunnell has had to find new and innovative ways for the entity to step beyond its risk-averse approach. In a testament to her capabilities, her team within six months drove an increase of up to 30% in key measures among historically hard-to-reach audiences. Most recently Gunnell led the VMLY&R team to to develop the business case for a two-year contract worth $7 million that will begin in 2020.

These plaudits are a reaffirmation of Gunnell’s capabilities in the planning sphere. Over the past decade, she has worked across categories ranging from FMCG to insurance in NZ, Australia and the UK and won over 18 marketing and effectiveness awards.Other career highlights include developing a business strategy for the Australasian McDonald’s business that was implemented by McDonald’s globally. 

In 2018, Gunnell moved from sales for commercial clients to New Zealand’s capital city Wellington to join Assignment as the head of planning and was part of the leadership team that helped navigate its successful merger with VMLY&R. A year along, she has leaned on driving an evidence-based approach, ‘The truth will make you brave’, which has helped grow VMLY&R’s government clients into its largest customers. 

VMLY&R Wellington has achieved 23% revenue growth this year, and Gunnell has been instrumental in securing 18% of this through her leading role on new business pitches and growing existing clients.

Gunnell has developed and trialled new methodologies such as VMLY&R Connection Kōrero, a tool that helps ensures the agency takes an equitable approach and uncoversemotional and cultural connections to inspire authentic and fresh work. She also champions the agency spirit of he waka eka noa (‘we’re all in the same canoe’) to signify all stakeholders need to be on the journey to build a successful agency. 

However, Gunnell isn’t just winning new business and extending existing contracts at any cost. For example, the audiences for many government projects are culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) or Māori people, and catering to them puts an emphasis on an equitable approach to designing these pitches and winning such contracts. 

The combination of evidence and utilising the cultural perspective as the foundation for this work was pivotal to developing an unapologetic campaign for cervical screening. The campaign used creativity, sass and a 14m vagina tunnel to help normalise this typically taboo topic. This came in the form of an “unforgettable dancing cervix”, which made Prime-time television in New Zealand.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
44 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.