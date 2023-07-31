Will stars align for an agency mega-merger, 10 years after Publicis-Omnicom failed?

It was 10 years ago on the final weekend in July 2013 that the biggest M&A deal in advertising history was unveiled when John Wren of Omnicom and Maurice Lévy of Publicis Groupe announced their “merger of equals” in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The deal between the two chief executives would have created the world’s biggest agency holding company, Publicis Omnicom Group, worth $35bn.



“The stars aligned,” Wren told analysts on a call with Lévy when they were asked why they were doing the deal (it’s worth rereading the whole transcript from that investor call in July 2013).



But their masterplan fell apart 10 months later amid cultural differences between the US and French groups and regulatory obstacles.



“Eyes bigger than tummy,” Sir Martin Sorrell, their great rival, said at the time, as “POG” never came to pass and his company, WPP, kept its crown as the biggest agency group.



In theory, this is ancient history but there are several reasons why it’s worth revisiting the subject.

Failure of 'POG' deterred other deals

The failure of “POG” has discouraged other deal-makers because there has not been any M&A action on such scale in the agency sector since 2013.



Accenture, the consulting giant, whose digital marketing services arm, Accenture Song, has been the big, new entrant in the sector, has made more than 30 smaller acquisitions, rather than pulling off one major deal.



Agency groups have looked to add capability, rather than scale, as Publicis bought Sapient and Epsilon, Dentsu acquired Merkle and Interpublic purchased Acxiom.



Meanwhile, other adjacent media sectors such as TV and telecoms have seen cross-border mergers and consolidation.



Yet the industrial logic for a merger between two of the “big six” holding companies (the sixth, Havas, is owned by Vivendi) remains.



Indeed it is arguably stronger than ever when the global agency sector has grown relatively modestly in revenue terms in the past 10 years, whereas the world’s biggest media owners have grown hugely and taken share.



Omnicom, which is still led by Wren, had annual revenues of $14.3bn in 2022 versus $14.2bn 2012, albeit it is more profitable after disposing of some lower-margin subsidiaries.



Publicis, which is now led by Arthur Sadoun after Lévy stepped back in 2017, has expanded by buying Sapient and Epsilon and spent much less than rivals on share buy backs. Annual revenues were €14.2bn (about $15bn) in 2022 versus €6.6bn in 2012.



That meant Publicis overtook Omnicom last year in terms of headline revenue before pass-through costs – a milestone that Sadoun, a former Omnicom executive, has been keen to highlight.



WPP remains the biggest as its headline revenue was £14.4bn ($18.5bn) in 2022 compared with £10.4bn in 2012, although its stock market valuation has languished. Sorrell exited in 2018 and Mark Read took over.



Taken together, the big three, Omnicom, Publicis and WPP, had revenues of about $39bn in 2012 and $49bn in 2022.



Contrast that with the biggest media platforms. The owners of Google and Facebook generated $55bn in aggregate in 2012 and $400bn in 2022 – a sevenfold increase.

The planets in the agency sector shifted a decade ago

Wren and Lévy were right to identify scale in media-buying as a major reason for their planned merger in 2013, even if technology smarts have proved more important than trading muscle in the age of algorithms and machines.

When we look back a decade ago, it is evident that the planets in the agency sector were shifting at the time of the “POG” merger deal.



Dentsu sold the best part of a 10% stake in Publicis in 2012, paving the way for the Japanese group to buy Britain’s Aegis for $5bn in a deal that completed in March 2013.



That led Vincent Bolloré, the top shareholder in Havas, to sell his stake in Aegis and ramp up his investment in Vivendi and subsequently take full control of Havas.



There were other M&A talks behind closed doors as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway looked to buy WPP in 2012 but offered only a modest premium.



In some ways, the fortunes of the “big six” have been relatively stable in the past decade – at least when compared with the travails of “legacy” media owners – although we have seen the emergence of some new disruptor agency groups such as The Brand Tech Group, Dept, Stagwell and S4 Capital.

A new era of consolidation?

The big question now is whether the agency planets are ripe for a fresh wave of consolidation?

The doubters say the reasons that “POG” failed still hold true and regulatory approval for any such deal in multiple jurisdictions could take more than a year and is not guaranteed.



The market is already well served by four main Western players, WPP, Publicis, Omnicom and IPG – in the same way that there are four global accountancy firms, according to this argument.



But speculation about M&A continues to bubble away.



There have been on-off rumours for years that Vivendi has been looking at Publicis – most recently at the start of July when Bank of America noted the “planets don’t seem to align” because Bolloré likes to buy into under-performing businesses and Publicis has been doing well. (So it proved as Vivendi bought a stake in struggling, Swedish-based European streamer Viaplay 10 days later.)



A more intriguing rumour that emerged in the wake of the Cannes Lions festival in June was that Wren, now 71 and facing retirement from the board at the age of 75, has looked again at the possibility of a mega-merger in the recent past.



Omnicom declined to comment when I asked about that. However, an industry source dismissed the idea that the US group would be interested in merging with another holdco now because the market has changed since 2013. Omnicom has the capabilities it needs and a clear path, scale in media-buying is less important, and major M&A would be a distraction, this source observed.

Incidentally, if Publicis and Omnicom were combined now, they would be valued at $37bn – barely more than a decade ago.



Even if we accept the idea that large-scale M&A between holding companies is unlikely – even a small deal between Next 15 and M&C Saatchi failed last year – some investors still see potential growth in the global agency sector.



Silchester, which is known as a value investor, acquired more than 5% in WPP towards the end of 2022 and has been quietly building a similar stake in Dentsu during the first half of this year. Silchester’s shareholding in Dentsu passed 6% last week, according to a regulatory disclosure, making it a top three shareholder in the Japanese group.



What is certain is that the global economy is entering a new and potentially disruptive phase. Now the pandemic is behind us and all companies are having to contend with higher inflation and interest rates and the rise of artificial intelligence.



We are only midway through the Q2 reporting season but we have already seen a surprising variation in performance, with Publicis organic revenue up 7% and IPG down 1.7%.



Interestingly, cuts by a few small, big-spending tech and telco clients hit IPG. That’s an example of where, hypothetically, a much bigger holdco, with a higher number of very large clients, could cope better with one or two of them suddenly reducing budgets.



One persuasive argument against merging large agency groups in the past is that they are “people” businesses and there are “diseconomies of scale” by uniting them under one roof.



But if the past decade has shown anything about advertising and marketing services, it’s that the creative, people-led part of the business has been squeezed. Instead more predictable, stable recurring revenues from media, data, commerce and customer experience have become more important financially and a lot of agency brands have been dropped in favour of the holdco parent.



In this new world, it is a case of when, not if, some of the planets align and merge.

Gideon Spanier is UK editor-in-chief of Campaign