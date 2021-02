Will Ferrell wants to give Norway a piece of his mind after learning the country has more electric vehicles per capita than the U.S. Ferrell enlists comedians Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson on a voyage to Norway, but the trio gets lost. The 90-second spot, titled "No Way Norway," promotes GM’s commitment to electric vehicles and features The Cadillac LYRIQ luxury SUV and the GMC Hummer EV supertruck.

