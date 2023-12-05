News The Work Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

When it rains, it pours data? Singapore digital-mobile service giga! takes the monsoon season with a twist

There's nothing worse than being cooped up inside in the rain with nothing to do. But Singaporean mobile company giga!'s cheeky new campaign with Grey is quelling monsoon-boredom one GB at a time.

When it rains, it pours data? Singapore digital-mobile service giga! takes the monsoon season with a twist
Giga!—a fully-digital mobile service in Singapore is making a splash with its latest campaign.
 
Customers of giga! will have one less reason to complain about the rain during the current monsoon season, as they can now receive free data whenever it pours in Singapore! Unveiling their cheeky new campaign this week, the notion is simple: As long as rain falls over any part of Singapore, all active giga! customers will be able to redeem free data in their giga! app. To date, giga! says it has given out more than 100% of the initial allocated free data, which amounts to 23 million GB.
 
The 'It's Raining Data' campaign was conceptualised by Grey Singapore, and features programmatic, out-of-home (OOH) ads that can switch between a 'sunny version' and a 'rainy version' according to the weather. 
 
When it rains, it pours data? Singapore digital-mobile service giga! takes the monsoon season with a twist
 
Leading this project, Peter Callaghan, creative director, Grey Singapore, said, "Turning something negative into something positive is just brilliant."
 
Aletheia Y.P. Green, vice president, new business and digital brand giga! at StarHub said, "At giga!, our customers are at the core of what we do. Keeping to our overarching brand promise of 'Feeling Good Everyday', we have continuously used innovation and creativity to create a better mobile experience, thus making it YOUR #gigaexperience."
 
 
The campaign also marks another display of generosity that stays true to giga's "Feeling Good" motto. It also follows on from their recent 4th-anniversary campaign, where customers could give out new mobile lines to family and friends for just SGD$1.
 
Campaign's take: Clearly, giga! have channeled the Weather Girls for this campaign with a very modern twist on the hit 'It's Raining Men'. Never one to kick a gift horse in the mouth, Campaign loves a good joy-filled moment (that too with a very useful freebie), so we're certainly singing along in this rain!
 
Source:
Campaign Asia

