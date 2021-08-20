Marketing Analysis
Eularie Saldanha
1 day ago

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say little about the business

Advertising and marketing industry veterans in India reveal the fun stories behind their company names.

(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)
A company’s name is the foundation of its entire identity. A lot of grey cells (and sometimes, money) is spent on coming up with the perfect name for a business. It would seem that finding a name that succinctly encapsulates what the business does would be a given (bonus points if it’s witty, too!) but sometimes it isn't, as it turns out.
 
For years now, some agencies and brands have had names that are poles apart from what they do or represent. Although brands like Apple and Virgin are legendary and don’t need to explain themselves anymore, some others mightn’t be as lucky. 
 
Why do so many brands and agencies have names that aren’t only eccentric but seemingly irrelevant? How does this work for them? Campaign India finds out.
 
First impressions 
 
One cannot be blamed for mistaking technology company SugarBox as a bakery. The brand does anything but sells freshly baked cookies, though; SugarBox Networks is a tech company that looks at enabling faster, cheaper digital access. 
 
The name was simply about relevance for the brand’s target audiences, explains Rohit Paranjpe, co-founder and CEO, SugarBox. He tells us why the name worked for its rural as well as urban cohorts. “It comes down to how you can add a sentiment to the word and how a person perceives it. You should be able to create brand names that create a positive emotion. What a person claims when they hear the word is what matters.” 
 
Some company owners believe that in isolation, most brand names don't mean anything. 
 
Langoor, a word that means ‘Indian monkey’, can in no way be pegged for an agency providing digital services. However, its website claims that the name, which also means ‘crazy’ in colloquial Hindi, reflects its approach that one has to be crazy to be able to change the world.
 
22feet Tribal Worldwide is another name that gets one thinking. Its president, Preetham Venkky breaks down the logic behind the name. “As an agency, we wanted to ensure that we still took decisions with our gut instinct—the perfect pairing of insight and creativity. 22feet is the length of the human gut—a distance every aspect of our work needs to traverse before we take it to our clients.”
 
Apparently, the brand name Bewakoof is the love child of director Rajkumar Hirani and MTV Networks. The quirky apparel company also claims that the name reflects its light-hearted nature and playful stance. Prabhkiran Singh, CEO and co-founder, Bewakoof, believes that the brand has evolved into an “iconic, in-trend” brand, flaunted by Gen Z and the youth. “We’re almost like Aamir Khan of 3 Idiots—fun, playful and thoughtful. We live by the fact that a light heart will make the world a happier place.”
 
Boxing up the advertising world as advocates of beer cans and whiskey glasses on work desks post 7 PM isn’t new. It’s quite obvious, then, why Mehul Gupta’s SoCheers (short for social cheers) gets associated with alcoholic innuendos. The cofounder and CEO, says, “SoCheers was a social networking site; a mashup between Orkut, Facebook and Google Docs. After this plan didn't work out, we shut the company in 2011 and converted it into an agency in 2013.” 
 
Malvika Mehra, independent creative director and brand specialist evokes Malcolm Gladwell’s theory of ‘Blink’ on human interactions. The theory explains how brand perceptions are immediately made in the first four or five seconds of any aural or visual stimulus. She believes that a brand name if crafted cleverly, can deliver subliminal cues about various aspects of the company. “Whether it’s its origins, the product or service itself, a personality they want to portray, their USP or their values and ethos, it’s definitely a potent weapon in the brand’s armoury,” she adds.
 
How bizarre creates a buzz
 
Venkky states that he wouldn’t have his company’s name any other way. “It has been a great conversation starter and ice-breaker. As a side benefit, we would get listed on top in agency listings that are alphabetically ordered,” he said, adding that the confluence of 22feet and Tribal made the name even more remark-worthy.
 
For Gupta, clients and acquaintances came up with several variations of the name, changing its meaning altogether. He tells us how the more traditional clients would pronounce the agency name as ‘Sochurs’—loosely meaning ‘thinkers’ in Hindi. 
 
Although the name has a celebratory connotation to it, he shares how many would spell the words ‘so’ and ‘cheers’ separately, admitting that it’s a pet peeve. He adds, “Whenever I receive an email with a space between ‘so’ and ‘cheers’, I would wonder why they just wouldn’t visit our social profiles where we’ve actively mentioned that it is one word. However, we realised that a lot of clients and applicants cannot identify that SoCheers is a single word.” 
 
Hoping to plaster the internet and help people say the name right, the internal team at SoCheers is even about to launch an influencer campaign. 
 
The funny instances 
 
“A typical Hindi-speaking village in Haryana would always have people saying—‘Arey Mithai ka Dabba aa gaya’ (look, the box of sugar has come). Similarly, a Marathi-speaking basti (settlement) in Kandivali had people translating sugar to ‘sakhar’ and box to 'puda’. They would then address the brand as engagement – which is what ‘sakharpuda’ in Marathi means,” Paranjape recalls. That seems to have worked out well for SugarBox.
 
On the flipside, Singh reveals that the initial days of minimal resources for Bewakoof were rather problematic. 
 
He narrates a particular instance within the company that made for a proud story to tell. “The prospective in-laws of one of our employees told him that they couldn’t get their daughter married to a ‘bewakoof’ (stupid) man who worked for a company called Bewakoof. Must be cursing their bad decision now, because that early employee of ours is now a very rich man thanks to his Bewakoof ESOPs!” he shares. 
 
In the end, everybody’s appetite for the bizarre is different. Mehra believes that it all depends on who’s sitting on the other side of the table. 
 
Highlighting how one man’s food is another man’s poison, she says, “There are different approaches to a nomenclature exercise. Some brand names emerge out of a deep dive into etymology. Not every brand name needs to come from some deep thinking or serve a deeper purpose. It could very well have got crafted on a whim of the founder, or just because it kind of ‘sticks’. Nothing succeeds like success. So really, there are no fixed rules when it comes to naming a company.”  
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

6 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

7 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

8 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

9 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Related Articles

Top creative Malvika Mehra to exit Dentsu India
Advertising
Jul 14, 2020
Campaign India Team

Top creative Malvika Mehra to exit Dentsu India

Essence to offer brands a 'Data Health Check'
Marketing
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Essence to offer brands a 'Data Health Check'

Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek local comfort
Marketing
Aug 16, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek ...

Asia’s top brands for best connected experiences
Marketing
Aug 8, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Asia’s top brands for best connected experiences

Just Published

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect

Mainland video site iQiyi and F5 Shanghai prove B2B doesn't have to be dull, with a family comedy that explains the video platform's advertising offerings.

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Iwan Fals and three younger Indonesian musicians united for a video about unity (plus some plugs for the telco's service).

Singapore nature project Mandai retains TSLA as global creative partner
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Singapore nature project Mandai retains TSLA as ...

EXCLUSIVE: TSLA will create the master brand and all associated park brands for the wildlife and nature district, which has been undergoing a rejuvenation since 2016.