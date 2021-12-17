What did you learn in 2021? Our top 10 Campaign Crash Courses

Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course video-learning series has delved deep into a wide range of trending and essential topics in the marcomms industry this year. From understanding the fundamentals of advertising technology, to investigating creative strategies, to learning how to tailor marketing during different holiday seasons, to detailing what good DEI and sustainability practices look like, to explaining new trends like gaming and NFTs, there's been plenty of valuable lessons and practical business tips to help industry folks be more effective.

But which lessons proved most in-demand? What were your favourite lessons, and who were your favourite boffins? As the industry winds down for the year, here's an opportunity to catch up on the most popular lessons for 2021. While you're at it, check out the top lessons from 2020 too.

By a significant margin, our top-performing course this year was...

The 'play' economy presents a lucrative opportunity to advertisers, with 1.2 billion gamers in APAC to tap. How can brands capitalise on the explosion of gaming, what types of advertising are on offer, and what are the key considerations when concocting an ad strategy? Tom Simpson has the answers.

Teacher: Tom Simpson, SVP of APAC, AdColony

The remaining nine most popular Crash Courses this year were:

Building a complete view of a customer by consolidating data sources has been heralded as one of the most important tasks for marketers to continue to target the right people with relevant messaging in a privacy-first world. But what are the platforms that can deliver this, and are they right for everyone? Vincent Niou is here to guide you through the similarities and differences between data management platforms (DMPs) and customer data platforms (CDPs).

Teacher: Vincent Niou, VP of data strategy APAC, Essence



Despite its market influence, the senior generation continues to be overlooked by many brands fixated on the young demographic. But in this lesson from Linna Zhao, who has worked on a series of reports on the "silver economy", you'll hear about brand-positive approaches to engaging seniors.

Teacher: Linna Zhao, head of insights, Wavemaker China



Many brands turned to influencers or key opinion leaders during the pandemic to more effectively reach consumers confined to their homes—a shift that is expected to stay. But just how should marketers measure the impact of their influencer-driven campaigns? Lidyawati Aurelia brings a selection of metrics and considerations.

Teacher: Lidyawati Aurelia, country manager of Indonesia, AnyMind Group



While most agencies have historically focused on the massive opportunity to provide marketing services for consumer-facing clients, there has been a recent surge in interest in the B2B arena. Jerone Larson provides important pointers on cracking B2B marketing.

Teacher: Jerone Larson, B2B lead and business director, VCCP Singapore



Streaming video has hit critical mass in APAC, with accelerated adoption across all demographics. But an effective advertising strategy depends on which devices are more prevalent in different markets, where OTT sits within a media plan, and what creative and data capabilities are available within OTT. Thankfully, Tasha Kaur is here to help.

Teacher: Tasha Kaur is the operations director at SpotX



Jerry Soer teaches us how to make eye-catching videos for a demographic that requires strong messaging and relatability and how different content, from short-form, long-form to livestreams, fulfils different objectives.

Teacher: Jerry Soer, head of Southeast Asia, Collab Asia



Digital out-of-home media buying is becoming more common and accessible across Asia. Advancements in technology now allow advertisers to set the conditions under which they want to buy OOH media using external real-time data. So how does it fit with an omnichannel strategy and how can you measure its returns? Programmatic expert Troy Yang explains.

Teacher: Troy Yang, MD of North Asia, Hivestack



A raft of global brands from Coca-Cola to Microsoft, Universal Music to Bacardi, have embraced non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a way to interact with consumers on a more personal level, whilst staying ahead of the curve. Marissa Trew explains why and how you could too.

Teacher: Marissa Trew is head of content at TZ APAC



You know content should be a key part of your overall brand strategy, but where do you start? Victoria Perera explains the key steps you should take to ensure an effective content journey.

Teacher: Victoria Perera, digital senior consultant, Archetype Hong Kong