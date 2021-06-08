Advertising News The Work
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

The brand reacted swiftly after Julien Jantos’ mom tweeted his idea for a Wendy’s commercial called The Burger.

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

When a brand gets a free idea for an ad from its biggest fan, how can a creative team turn it down?

Wendy’s, given such an opportunity, jumped at the chance to make an ad based on a young fan’s storyboard.

Last Thursday, Megan Jantos tweeted that her son Julien is Wendy’s “biggest fan” and shared a storyboard and script her son created for a Wendy’s commercial called “The Burger.” 

Wendy’s social media-team came across Jantos’ tweet on Friday afternoon and within seven hours created a video based on Julien’s idea. The chain’s advertising team at VML helped to quickly source stock footage, score original music and “secure approval from his mom to bring Julien's artistic vision to life,” said Wendy’s CMO Carl Loredo.

On Friday evening, Wendy’s shared the video. It was made shot-for-shot based on Julien’s idea, even including his typos. Keckup and musterd, anyone?

Jantos thanked Wendy's and posted a picture of Julien with the storyboard. Bonus points: Julien has red hair, just like Wendy.

“Clearly, [Julien] is wise beyond his years and has excellent taste, so we wanted to celebrate that in a uniquely Wendy's way,” said Loredo. “Our team will tell you it was one of our favorite creative challenges as we quickly mobilized to spotlight his passion for Wendy's.

Loredo noted that Wendy’s social media team loves interacting with fans and this video reflects how the brand authentically shows up for them day in and out.

“It's why our fans know they can count on us to be the most responsive brand on Twitter, in the restaurant and anywhere, anyway they want to connect with us,” he said.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

4 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

5 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

6 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

7 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

8 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

Wendy's coughs up the nuggs as #NuggsForCarter becomes most retweeted of all time
Advertising
May 10, 2017
Ilyse Liffreing

Wendy's coughs up the nuggs as #NuggsForCarter ...

Top tips for social-media marketing
Marketing
Apr 21, 2021
Victoria Perera

Top tips for social-media marketing

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be
Media
Jan 22, 2021
Andrew Tenzer

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always ...

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump
Digital
Jan 8, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump

Just Published

Edelman hires Christoph Becker as global chair of integration
PR
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Edelman hires Christoph Becker as global chair of ...

Becker will lead integration of Edelman’s creative, intelligence and digital offerings.

Mastercard enters five-year partnership with World Rugby women’s game
Marketing
3 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Mastercard enters five-year partnership with World ...

The deal aims to accelerate the development of Women in Rugby.

Chanel invites agencies to pitch in global media beauty parade
Media
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Chanel invites agencies to pitch in global media ...

WPP created a specialist shop for the client in 2013.

Expertise, understanding and action needed to lift DEI in APAC
Advertising
15 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Expertise, understanding and action needed to lift ...

CAMPAIGN LEADING CHANGE: Senior agency holding group executives remain positive about improving DEI performance, but seek expert help to guide their efforts in this field.