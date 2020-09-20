Wavemaker's Monaz Todywalla joins PHD India as CEO

PHD India has announced the appointment of Monaz Todywalla as its chief executive officer for India. She moves from Wavemaker where she was vice president - growth and strategy.

Earlier this year, Kartik Sharma had left Wavemaker as chief executive officer for South Asia to join Omnicom Media Group as CEO.

James Hawkins, CEO, PHD Apac, said, “We could not have asked for a more experienced, skilled and innovative thinker to lead the India team. With Monaz’s strong emphasis on cross-functional, multi-disciplinary work, and her focus on creating an inclusive work environment, I am absolutely confident that Monaz will lead PHD India to greater heights.”

Todywalla said, “I am excited about working with the talented and diverse team at PHD India, fostering creativity and inclusiveness in a space that is already abuzz with innovative thought. Coupled with a solution-oriented and richly-curious ethos at PHD, I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and helping our clients make the leap in a rapidly changing business landscape."