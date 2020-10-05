Media News
Alison Weissbrot
20 hours ago

Wavemaker wins Pernod Ricard US media account

The spirits maker chose the GroupM agency as its media AOR as it consolidates its global media and planning buying account. Dentsu's 360i as the incumbent.

Wavemaker wins Pernod Ricard US media account

Wavemaker said on Monday it has won the media planning and buying account for Pernod Ricard USA. The incumbent agency was Dentsu’s 360i. 

The account, worth $23 million in billings, will span media planning and buying, communications strategy, data and analytics, ecommerce and content. 

Pernod Ricard owns alcohol and spirits brands including Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Malibu rum.

“Wavemaker was distinct in the team’s ability to deliver contextual precision at scale, connecting our data sciences, media, content and commerce expertise to deliver targeted communications to Pernod Ricard consumers,” said Amanda Richman, CEO of Wavemaker in the U.S., in an email. 

Pernod Ricard already works with Wavemaker, part of WPP’s GroupM, in China, France and India. The company is looking to further consolidate its global media planning and buying business to drive efficiencies and support its marketing transformation strategy. 

“We are impressed with Wavemaker’s strong track record of driving growth by helping commercial organizations to reach the right audience at the right time, with the right message, with even more precision,” said Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard USA, in a statement.

The win is another feather in the cap of Wavemaker, which picked up pharma company Novo Nordisk’s U.S. media account in April. The agency has been on a tear in APAC, where it ranked number one for new business wins in the region as calculated by research firm COMvergence.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

6 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

8 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

9 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Advertising
Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to ...

Wavemaker rebrands with focus on 'provocative planning'
Media
Mar 13, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Wavemaker rebrands with focus on 'provocative planning'

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
Marketing
Aug 26, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced ...

Just Published

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC
Digital
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The new specialist offering is aimed to help brands improve their digital availability across online marketplaces.

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for mobile web: Integral Ad Science
News
14 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for ...

Meanwhile, Singapore registered the second-highest ad fraud globally in the first half of the year, reveals IAS's new Media Quality Report.

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool ...

Condé Nast Taiwan, Ogilvy Taipei and designer Angus Chiang created gender-neutral uniforms for a Taipei high school.

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards 2021
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness ...

The 2021 awards, due to be presented in February, will accept entries over an extended eligibility period.