Shauna Lewis
Feb 23, 2023

Wavemaker wins $50m global tech marketplace account

The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

Back Market, a marketplace for refurbished technology, has appointed Wavemaker as its global media consultancy partner following a competitive pitch.

The agency competed against Yonder, IPG, and Local Planet and now becomes responsible for advising the Paris-based company on its media strategy.

The secondhand tech marketplace invests $50m in media spend across the US, UK, Germany, France and Spain. It has plans to extend its reach among consumers in the UK, mainland Europe and the US.

As media consultant, Wavemaker is tasked with supporting future growth-plans and scaling the brand as the global go-to for refurbished electronics. 

In particular, Wavemaker will support the French brand in the UK and assist in its growth expansion into the US.

Alastair Bannerman, global client president at Wavemaker, said: “We are delighted to welcome Back Market to Wavemaker and our expanding roster of new economy clients. 

“Our attitude of 'Positive Provocation' is a great match for their ambitious growth trajectory. The partnership reflects our credentials as the right strategic partner for the scale up sector.”

Back Market joins a slew of new-economy wins for Wavemaker, which include Square, SeatGeek and Coinbase.

Alexandra Walker, director of global media at Back Market, said: "Working with Wavemaker, I’m confident we’ll have both the strategic support and activation expertise we need to help consumers understand that refurbished is better than new.”

Currently, Back Market works with different creative and media agencies across its various markets. 

