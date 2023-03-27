Wavemaker UK's strategy lead Verra Budimlija steps down

Wavemaker’s chief strategy officer Verra Budimlija has left the Group M agency following more than a decade of service.

She joined Wavemaker’s predecessor agency MEC 12 years ago, and has risen to become one of the most respected media planners in the UK, featuring in a Campaign podcast about industry trends for this year and regularly included in Campaign's Top 10 media planners.

After joining MEC as head of strategy in 2010, replacing Stuart Bowden, now Wavemarker's global chief strategy and product officer, Budimlija became UK chief strategy officer in 2014.

Budimlija said: “I’ve had an incredible 12 years at Wavemaker, working with some of the most brilliant people in the industry. I leave bursting with pride knowing our work has provoked growth for our clients whilst also having a positive impact in the world. I can’t wait to apply all I’ve learned and discover new experiences along the way."