Arvind Hickman
2 days ago

Wavemaker UK's strategy lead Verra Budimlija steps down

One of adland's best-known media planners has left the agency after more than a decade.

Verra Budimlija: joined MEC in 2010

Wavemaker’s chief strategy officer Verra Budimlija has left the Group M agency following more than a decade of service.

She joined Wavemaker’s predecessor agency MEC 12 years ago, and has risen to become one of the most respected media planners in the UK, featuring in a Campaign podcast about industry trends for this year and regularly included in Campaign's Top 10 media planners.

After joining MEC as head of strategy in 2010, replacing Stuart Bowden, now Wavemarker's global chief strategy and product officer, Budimlija became UK chief strategy officer in 2014.

Budimlija said: “I’ve had an incredible 12 years at Wavemaker, working with some of the most brilliant people in the industry. I leave bursting with pride knowing our work has provoked growth for our clients whilst also having a positive impact in the world. I can’t wait to apply all I’ve learned and discover new experiences along the way."

Prior to MEC, Budimlija worked at advertising agencies including M&C Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Nitro (now SapientNitro), where she handled clients including Kellogg’s, NatWest, Sainsbury’s and Sky.  

Kelly Parker, UK chief executive Wavemaker, said: “On behalf of the whole agency and our clients, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Verra for the provocative insight, passion and creativity she has brought to Wavemaker over the course of her career here.

"We will all miss her inimitable style, flair and brilliant brain. I know that she will continue to inspire unrivalled creativity and push the boundaries of industry innovation.”

Wavemaker is in the process of recruiting for Budimlija's replacement.

 

