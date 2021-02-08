Advertising Digital Media Analysis News
Omar Oakes
13 hours ago

Wavemaker lifts veil on AI media planner Maximize

The WPP agency says Maximize can run 100 million media plans at the click of a button and then 'optimise it to death'.

Maximize: part of a wider Wavemaker effort to fuse human and artificial intelligence
Maximize: part of a wider Wavemaker effort to fuse human and artificial intelligence

Wavemaker has completed the roll-out of Maximize, its cloud-based tool that uses artificial intelligence to create complex media plans within minutes.

Driven by AI and machine learning, Maximize takes and analyses data from global and local sources, including clients’ first-party data, Group M’s LivePanel and Wavemaker’s own “Momentum” data. 

Media planners have been trained to input key information about a brand and Maximize will not only suggest spend levels per channel within a given budget, but also when and how to allocate the money over the timescale of a campaign. 

It tries to solve a growing problem that media agencies face: how to create bespoke plans at speed for big brands that want to advertise to different types of audiences but face a fragmenting media landscape, as, in particular, younger audiences are increasingly found on TikTok and Twitch alongside ITV and YouTube. 

During a demonstration seen by Campaign, Wavemaker said the cloud computing platform behind Maximize allows it to run 100 million media plans at the click of a button and then “optimise it to death” for a given advertiser and their campaign goals.

For example, a brand with a £13 million (US$17.9 million) advertising budget is advised to spend just over half of the amount on TV, with another 18% recommended for social media. It also recommends a roughly 60/40 split between priming (brand-building activity) and active (performance-driven, response acitivity). 

Maximize was developed by a project team of 75 people that included strategists, planners and data scientists, based in Warsaw. It is now being used across the company globally.

The project leader, global head of product Stephan Bruneau, said the techniques and tech being used to create Maximize are “effectively the only way to solve the audience fragmentation problem”.

“Creating media plans has become challenging due to the increased number of audience segments that need to be included in a campaign,” Bruneau said. “Some can overlap significantly, with people belonging to multiple audience segments at risk of being ‘over-exposed’ to ads and creating an unnecessary waste of money for clients.”

During development, Wavemaker carried out “human vs. machine parallel” tests, in which it challenged an experienced team of UK planners to create a plan that would optimise reach across three overlapping audiences. The planners could not complete the task; each time they improved reach for one audience, they lost reach for the other two. By contrast, Maximize solved the problem in 90 seconds, the company said.

AI is being trialled across the media planning and buying industry but Wavemaker is the first network agency to roll out a comprehensive tool of this scale that anyone can use.

Privately, Campaign understands that a major FMCG advertiser is currently trialling “buying using bots” with the help of its media agency, part of a rival network to WPP.

Maximize is part of Wavemaker’s global Provocative Planning system, a modular set-up that is supposed to fuse machine-learning and human intelligence. The agency claims that, on average, it is producing media plans that are “30% more effective for clients”.  

Toby Jenner, global chief executive of Wavemaker, added: "Maximize addresses one of the industry’s longest standing frustrations – that all media plans look the same. Pre-loaded with strong data sources and packed with AI, Maximize produces media plans at incredible speed and has the brainpower to create market-beating growth plans for our clients."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

5 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

6 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

8 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

9 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

10 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2020: Wavemaker
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Wavemaker

Wavemaker names Jose Campon China CEO
Media
Jan 18, 2021
Staff Reporters

Wavemaker names Jose Campon China CEO

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Echo Ao, Wavemaker
Advertising
Feb 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Echo Ao, Wavemaker

When it comes to media plans, don't gamble
Media
Oct 1, 2020
Sue Unerman

When it comes to media plans, don't gamble

Just Published

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency ...

Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 18th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks, based on their 2020 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, staff development, diversity and leadership.

Agency Report Card 2020: Cheil Worldwide
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Cheil Worldwide

Decent work and a fresh acquisition signal that Cheil is on a healthy track towards recovery coming out of 2020. But there’s one area where the agency falls short.

Agency Report Card 2020: Havas Creative
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Havas Creative

The agency was presented the opportunity to ride on exciting new offerings including Havas CX and the acquisition of two agencies in India. But did it manage to leverage its new assets during a tough year?

Agency Report Card 2020: Ogilvy
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Ogilvy

The creative-digital-PR behemoth once again proves that it’s untouchable when it comes to financial earnings. But is size a guarantee of creativity, innovation and culture?