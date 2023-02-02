Advertising Media News
Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

Domlija first joined Wavemaker as China CEO in 2017.

Gordon Domlija, the former CEO of Wavemaker Asia Pacific, is no longer with the agency having left the business effective January 20th, 2023, Campaign Asia-Pacific can reveal.

The sudden departure of Domlija raises questions about the reason behind his departure as he had recently relocated his family to Singapore from Shanghai.

When asked for more details, the agency declined to provide additional information, except to say business will continue as usual and that a successor will be announced in due course.

Domlija spent 15 years in China with the likes of Mindshare and Mediacom. He joined Wavemaker as  chief executive officer for China in 2017 and was also handed the concurrent role of APAC president in 2019.

A well-known figure in the APAC media industry, Domlija has been outspoken for his analysis of marketing trends and context from China while based in Shanghai for many years.

For the past two consecutive years, Domlija was named Asia Pacific Agency Head of the Year by marketing jurors at the Agency of the Year awards.

Campaign has reached out to Domlija for comment.

 

 

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

