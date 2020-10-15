Advertising Digital News
Omar Oakes
2 days ago

Warning for direct-response advertisers: emotional video ads 'drive market share'

Online video with ‘human’ and ‘unexpected’ features is more likely to generate market share, effectiveness authority Orlando Wood has argued in a new research paper.

Orlando Wood: effectiveness research stresses important of left- vs right-brained thinking
Orlando Wood: effectiveness research stresses important of left- vs right-brained thinking

Video advertising that entertains is more likely to drive market share than functional and instructive ads, effectiveness research from Orlando Wood and Peter Field says.

The new research into online video, launched during the IPA-led Effworks Global conference, builds on Wood’s Lemon paper from last year, which stresses the importance of “left-brained” (rational) versus “right-brained” (emotional) thinking. 

The new Achtung! research, which has been produced in partnership with Facebook, suggests that online videos with "human" and "unexpected" features are more likely to generate market share, profit and sales gain than those with more "instructive" and "mechanistic" features.

Among the paper’s key findings, Wood argues that right-brained videos generate greater numbers of very large business effects, despite having a lower extra share of voice (a well-established metric that is equal to a brand’s share of voice, minus its share of the market). Video campaigns with left-brained features, meanwhile, are more likely to drive direct effects and web traffic. 

Wood suggests that these left-brain campaigns work in the main by priming a receptive, narrow target audience with immediate brand reminders. The research was carried out using analysis of big brand advertising on Facebook and YouTube. 

Despite the Facebook ads in a sample of 100 being heavily skewed towards left-brained features, Wood found that “even the mildly right-brained ads found in this set of ads perform slightly better on Facebook success rates” (achieving at least one of the following: brand lift, conversion or sales lifts).

The research also controls for brand size and suggests that stronger emotional performance of right-brained advertising is not just something larger advertisers need to worry about. 

“If emotional response is important on TV, it is imperative online,” Wood said. “Emotional response not only helps to sustain attention in the viewer, but it also ensures they remember your brand – and prioritise it – over others in the future. To drive long and broad effects in online video, ‘relevance’ isn’t enough; advertising has to entertain. This means focusing on the living and the out-of-the-ordinary, played out in something approaching the real world.”

Wood has warned against advertising during the coronavirus pandemic that is “self-conscious, product- and message-driven” and has argued that advertising generally has tilted toward such "left-brained" thinking in the past 20 years. In Lemon, he argued that this phenomenon has had a negative impact on brands’ ability to connect with audiences. 

Field, an independent marketing consultant and long-time research collaborator of fellow effectiveness guru Les Binet, added: “The importance of Orlando's research in an increasingly digital advertising marketplace cannot be overstated. It should serve as a massive wake-up call to the armies of digital marketers who have preached the ‘timely and relevant information’ mantra for the last 20 years and rejected the idea of entertaining advertising: they urgently need to rethink, if online video is to sit at the top table of long-term advertising effectiveness.”

 
Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

1 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

2 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

3 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

6 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

8 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

9 Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Five tips for effectively measuring ad campaign success
Advertising
3 days ago
Niky Sakhrani

Five tips for effectively measuring ad campaign success

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads
Advertising
Aug 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

2020 Effie Index: Here are the world's most effective marketers
Advertising
Jun 9, 2020
Lindsay Stein

2020 Effie Index: Here are the world's most ...

Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and agencies can increase creative effectiveness
Data
Jun 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and ...

Just Published

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'
Media
22 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video ...

Last week's incident triggered complaint that led to the long-serving CEO's departure.

Facebook cracks down on New Zealand conspiracy theorist's political party
Digital
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook cracks down on New Zealand conspiracy ...

Conspiracy theorist-led political party, which has been targeting Donald Trump supporters, had grown a significant following through Facebook.

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

She joins the insurer from Hilton International, where she was VP of marketing and GM of ecommerce for APAC.