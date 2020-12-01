Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Want a dog? Use this slide deck from Pedigree to convince your partner

Pedigree and Colenso BBDO created a presentation (and some hilarious films) to convince young people to take a baby step into parenting—by adopting a dog.

Want a dog? Use this slide deck from Pedigree to convince your partner

The people at Mars Pedigree really want young couples to adopt dogs (and then buy dog food). So along with Colenso BBDO, Pedigree is helping make that happen with a new campaign that includes not only three funny films and amusing outdoor ads (below) but also an online quiz to be taken with your partner and—best of all—an uproarious slide deck that you can use to convince your partner that a pup is a better idea than a human baby.

Ad Nut, who's no fan of dogs (known to Ad Nut and his ilk as murderous beasts), admits that all this material is fairly convincing. What is certain is that it's a tremendous campaign. Enjoy.

CREDITS

Client: MARS
Client: Fabio Alings, Global Brand Director PEDIGREE
Client: Cormac Van Den Hoofdakker, Segment marketing manager - PET
Agency: Colenso BBDO
Production Company: 3&7
Photographer: Steven Boniface
Media Agency: Wavemaker

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

5 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

Related Articles

Pedigree makes selfie app and filters for dogs
Advertising
Jan 25, 2018
Ad Nut

Pedigree makes selfie app and filters for dogs

Pedigree declares festive 'Season of Good Dog' is here
Advertising
Nov 8, 2018
Ad Nut

Pedigree declares festive 'Season of Good Dog' is here

Mondelez, PepsiCo, Mars lead brands' ire against UK push to regulate junk food ads
Digital
Nov 23, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Mondelez, PepsiCo, Mars lead brands' ire against UK ...

Pedigree throws dog into Clinton-Trump fray
Advertising
Nov 4, 2016
Ad Nut

Pedigree throws dog into Clinton-Trump fray

Just Published

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends
Marketing
2 hours ago
Chenyue Fu

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends

Through its efforts to localise in China, the Christian Dior group recorded $21.6 billion in revenue during the first half of 2020, with 12% organic growth.

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour
Media
2 hours ago
Sue Unerman

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour

We should nurture a workplace culture where people can call out inappropriate actions with the aim that everyone feels that they belong and can therefore fulfil their potential

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter
Advertising
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter

The idea has been conceptualised by BBH India

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new business success
Advertising
2 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new ...

Aditya Kanthy explains the agency's approach to new business wins, the opportunity 2020 provides for diversity, and more.