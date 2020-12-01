Want a dog? Use this slide deck from Pedigree to convince your partner

The people at Mars Pedigree really want young couples to adopt dogs (and then buy dog food). So along with Colenso BBDO, Pedigree is helping make that happen with a new campaign that includes not only three funny films and amusing outdoor ads (below) but also an online quiz to be taken with your partner and—best of all—an uproarious slide deck that you can use to convince your partner that a pup is a better idea than a human baby.

Ad Nut, who's no fan of dogs (known to Ad Nut and his ilk as murderous beasts), admits that all this material is fairly convincing. What is certain is that it's a tremendous campaign. Enjoy.

