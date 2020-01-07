mars

Mars Food taps PepsiCo's Rafael Narvaez for top marketing job
Jan 7, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Mars Food taps PepsiCo's Rafael Narvaez for top marketing job

Narvaez spent more than two decades at Pepsi.

Why respect and 'loving kindness' are central to personalisation
Mar 28, 2019
Olivia Parker

Why respect and 'loving kindness' are central to personalisation

Serving consumers with personalised messaging is a much more nuanced business than simply recording the way they like their eggs cooked, say senior China brand experts from Mars, Accor and McCann Health speaking at the Digital360Festival in Shanghai.

Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?
Jan 2, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?

Portrayals of persons with disabilities are overwhelmingly absent from advertising in Asia. But what barriers stand in the way? And will anything change following the Tokyo Paralympics?

Mars, Apple, Omnicom, Jung von Matt lauded in Cannes Global Creativity Report
Aug 24, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Mars, Apple, Omnicom, Jung von Matt lauded in Cannes Global Creativity Report

Sydney's Cummins&Partners and History Will Be Kind are among the newcomers to the top 20 independent agencies in the Cannes Lions 2018 rankings of awarded brands and agencies.

We’re about innovation without chaos: Mars global marketing head
Aug 14, 2018
Faaez Samadi

We’re about innovation without chaos: Mars global marketing head

Andrew Clarke explains why continuing to try new things is critical for one of the world’s largest advertisers.

Mars consolidates global media planning and buying into MediaCom
Aug 9, 2018
Alex Brownsell

Mars consolidates global media planning and buying into MediaCom

The entire global business, including buying for the US and China, is worth $1.8 billion globally and kicks in starting in January.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia