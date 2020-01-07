mars
Mars Food taps PepsiCo's Rafael Narvaez for top marketing job
Narvaez spent more than two decades at Pepsi.
Why respect and 'loving kindness' are central to personalisation
Serving consumers with personalised messaging is a much more nuanced business than simply recording the way they like their eggs cooked, say senior China brand experts from Mars, Accor and McCann Health speaking at the Digital360Festival in Shanghai.
Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?
Portrayals of persons with disabilities are overwhelmingly absent from advertising in Asia. But what barriers stand in the way? And will anything change following the Tokyo Paralympics?
Mars, Apple, Omnicom, Jung von Matt lauded in Cannes Global Creativity Report
Sydney's Cummins&Partners and History Will Be Kind are among the newcomers to the top 20 independent agencies in the Cannes Lions 2018 rankings of awarded brands and agencies.
We’re about innovation without chaos: Mars global marketing head
Andrew Clarke explains why continuing to try new things is critical for one of the world’s largest advertisers.
Mars consolidates global media planning and buying into MediaCom
The entire global business, including buying for the US and China, is worth $1.8 billion globally and kicks in starting in January.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins