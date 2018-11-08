pedigree

Want a dog? Use this slide deck from Pedigree to convince your partner
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Pedigree and Colenso BBDO created a presentation (and some hilarious films) to convince young people to take a baby step into parenting—by adopting a dog.

Pedigree declares festive 'Season of Good Dog' is here
Nov 8, 2018
Ad Nut

Because Christmas is not just for humans.

Mobile winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 20, 2018
Staff Reporters

Colenso BBDO took home the limited APAC spoils for its 'Selfiestix' campaign for Pedigree.

Pedigree makes selfie app and filters for dogs
Jan 25, 2018
Ad Nut

Pedigree takes after Snapchat to create dog filters in a new app launch.

Pedigree throws dog into Clinton-Trump fray
Nov 4, 2016
Ad Nut

From the US: Will supporters of one candidate help a supporter of the opposing candidate help a lost dog?

Dogs don't discriminate: Pedigree attacks bias against people with Down syndrome
May 20, 2016
Ad Nut

From Russia: 'pUp Syndrome', for Pedigree by BBDO Moscow

