1 day ago
Want a dog? Use this slide deck from Pedigree to convince your partner
Pedigree and Colenso BBDO created a presentation (and some hilarious films) to convince young people to take a baby step into parenting—by adopting a dog.
Nov 8, 2018
Pedigree declares festive 'Season of Good Dog' is here
Because Christmas is not just for humans.
Jun 20, 2018
Mobile winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Colenso BBDO took home the limited APAC spoils for its 'Selfiestix' campaign for Pedigree.
Jan 25, 2018
Pedigree makes selfie app and filters for dogs
Pedigree takes after Snapchat to create dog filters in a new app launch.
Nov 4, 2016
Pedigree throws dog into Clinton-Trump fray
From the US: Will supporters of one candidate help a supporter of the opposing candidate help a lost dog?
May 20, 2016
Dogs don't discriminate: Pedigree attacks bias against people with Down syndrome
From Russia: 'pUp Syndrome', for Pedigree by BBDO Moscow
