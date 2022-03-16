Pedigree uses AI to bring children’s dog doodles to life

Most kids who dream of getting a puppy spend time doodling pictures of their future furry best friends.

But what if that imaginary dog could come to life?

Mars Petcare brand Pedigree Petfoods tapped into that possibility in a new US campaign called Rescue Doodles. Working with creative partner BBDO and Adopt-a-Pet.com, the campaign uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to scan children’s drawings of dogs to match them with real pets up for adoption in their area.

From now through April 30, people who text Pedigree an image of their child’s dog drawings will be matched to an available rescue dog in their area through Adopt-a-Pet.com.

"Every dog deserves a loving home," said Jean-Paul Jansen, VP of marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "Rescue Doodles is unique because it takes a simple, everyday activity for children—doodling—and turns it into a fun way to add a new member to the family."

For Pedigree, whose mission is to “end pet homelessness,” the campaign builds on recent efforts to drive adoptions, such as Dogs on Zoom and the One True Loyalty Program, according to a press release.

According to the ASPCA, more than 3 million dogs enter US shelters every year.

"Matching dogs with potential adopters is central to what we do, and the Rescue Doodles program is a unique way to bring that to life that gets the whole family involved," said Dana Puglisi, chief marketing officer at Adopt-a-Pet.com.