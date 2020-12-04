Advertising Marketing Media News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to global creative accounts

Incumbents BBDO and Saatchi & Saatchi missed out on the US$200 million creative accounts.

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to global creative accounts

Visa has selected Wieden + Kennedy as its global creative agency of record with production duties handed to Publicis Groupe—capping off a creative review kicked off in July.

Wieden + Kennedy will lead creative strategy and major initiatives.

Publicis Groupe will create a holding company-led team to handle media and production, as well as support for hyperlocal work globally.

Wieden+Kenendy beat out creative incumbents BBDO, which ran global creative for Visa since 2012, and Saatchi & Saatchi, which held the creative account in Europe since 2015, a Visa spokesperson confirmed. Saatchi & Saatchi is owned by Publicis Groupe.

Publicis has expanded its production remit with Visa globally in 73 markets, and Starcom continues to hold Visa’s media buying account, worth an estimated $200 million globally, per Kantar.

Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer at Visa, said in a statement: "As one of the top 5 most valuable global brands, we are excited by the work ahead and thrilled to have these two amazing agencies delivering on best-in-class creative for Visa."

Wieden + Kennedy's global co-president and CCO Colleen DeCourcy said of the appointment: "In Wieden + Kennedy offices worldwide, feet haven't touched the ground since we heard the news. It's an honor that a trusted brand like Visa would place its trust in us."

Meanwhile Magnus Djaba, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK’s creative practice and global president, Saatchi & Saatchi, said in a statement: "It’s a huge honor for us to take on this additional scope to partner with Visa and Wieden+Kennedy in creating this new model, which I’m confident will deliver transformational growth for Visa around the world."

"We’re looking forward to expanding our relationship with Visa as we become the global partner across creative operations, media and production," Djaba added.

Visa thanked BBDO for "its long-standing partnership with Visa over the past many years."

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

3 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

4 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

5 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

6 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

9 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

10 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2019: Wieden+Kennedy
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Wieden+Kennedy

Wieden+Kennedy is proof that independence can be a powerful thing
Advertising
May 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Wieden+Kennedy is proof that independence can be a ...

Mondelez hires MediaMonks and Publicis Groupe for worldwide content production
Advertising
Nov 24, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Mondelez hires MediaMonks and Publicis Groupe for ...

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role
News
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett ...

Just Published

Looking for a silver lining in a wipeout that was 2020
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Looking for a silver lining in a wipeout that was 2020

A new campaign by FRED & FARID Los Angeles for Oppo encourages us to look at the bright side of a calamitous year. Do we dare?

Pandemic an opportunity for local brands to shine online: Twitter survey
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Pandemic an opportunity for local brands to shine ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: As consumers demand more variety from brands online, homegrown labels can muscle into markets such as household cleaning and personal care.

Fever pitch: Agencies divulge the highs and lows of lockdown pitches
Digital
1 day ago
Mukta Lad

Fever pitch: Agencies divulge the highs and lows of ...

Senior ad folks talk to Campaign India about mastering the virtual pitch, and which new work habits they hope will stick around after the pandemic.