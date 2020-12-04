Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to global creative accounts

Visa has selected Wieden + Kennedy as its global creative agency of record with production duties handed to Publicis Groupe—capping off a creative review kicked off in July.

Wieden + Kennedy will lead creative strategy and major initiatives.

Publicis Groupe will create a holding company-led team to handle media and production, as well as support for hyperlocal work globally.

Wieden+Kenendy beat out creative incumbents BBDO, which ran global creative for Visa since 2012, and Saatchi & Saatchi, which held the creative account in Europe since 2015, a Visa spokesperson confirmed. Saatchi & Saatchi is owned by Publicis Groupe.

Publicis has expanded its production remit with Visa globally in 73 markets, and Starcom continues to hold Visa’s media buying account, worth an estimated $200 million globally, per Kantar.

Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer at Visa, said in a statement: "As one of the top 5 most valuable global brands, we are excited by the work ahead and thrilled to have these two amazing agencies delivering on best-in-class creative for Visa."

Wieden + Kennedy's global co-president and CCO Colleen DeCourcy said of the appointment: "In Wieden + Kennedy offices worldwide, feet haven't touched the ground since we heard the news. It's an honor that a trusted brand like Visa would place its trust in us."

Meanwhile Magnus Djaba, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK’s creative practice and global president, Saatchi & Saatchi, said in a statement: "It’s a huge honor for us to take on this additional scope to partner with Visa and Wieden+Kennedy in creating this new model, which I’m confident will deliver transformational growth for Visa around the world."

"We’re looking forward to expanding our relationship with Visa as we become the global partner across creative operations, media and production," Djaba added.

Visa thanked BBDO for "its long-standing partnership with Visa over the past many years."