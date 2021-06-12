Advertising Digital Media Analysis News
Fayola Douglas
19 hours ago

Virtual production techniques getting better at blending digital and physical worlds

Imagination's partnership with Epic Games uses similar film techniques to Hollywood movies, integrating objects or people on a small set with a live computer-generated backdrop.

Virtual production techniques getting better at blending digital and physical worlds

Imagination is partnering with Epic Games to create virtual productions that blend the physical and digital world. The filming technique, similar to methods used on Hollywood movies, integrates objects or people on a small set with a live computer-generated backdrop.

Imagination is utilising the capabilities of Epic Games' Unreal Engine to combine live-action footage and computer graphics in real-time – the result enables brands to create cinematic live, or as-live, content indistinguishable from the real world.

To demonstrate its virtual production capabilities, Imagination worked with Triumph Motorcycles to produce a teaser featuring its new Trident 660.

For the film, Imagination recreated a cyberpunk world inspired by Bladerunner. The spot follows Phoenix Jaxson, played by alt-pop artist July Jones, in a dystopian world alongside her motorcycle. You are also able to see the crew behind the production to get a sense of what goes into producing this style of content.

The teaser video was filmed in a 5m x 5m studio in London with a crew of 13 people. Using real-time virtual production negates the need for multi-location shoots, reduces the need for extensive post-production, allows you to continue shooting if a product doesn't exist or is delayed and reduces the shoot's carbon footprint.

The content can also be used to create multiple assets across different mediums and customer journeys; such as AR, VR, online and even in print.

Imagination received an Epic MegaGrant, a contribution which is designed to service and assist game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, students, educators, and tool developers doing outstanding work with Unreal Engine or enhancing open-source capabilities for the 3D graphics community.

Talking about the agency's investment and focus on production, Ross Wheeler, global business director at Imagination said: "We've always had a digital side to our businesses... [but] the last year-and-a-half has made us focus on that as live events have been struggling. The need to make content and not having the ability to travel has adjusted our focus.

"I know everyone's talking about hybrid experiences, which will have some kind of role, but producing beautiful content around your product is always going to be a necessity regardless of whether you're in a pandemic or not. This was the perfect time to focus on how you can do that better."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

3 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

4 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

5 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

6 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

8 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

Epic Games acquires kid-focused media and ad firm SuperAwesome
Digital
Sep 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Epic Games acquires kid-focused media and ad firm ...

Fortnite maker launches an epic games battle against Apple and Google
Digital
Aug 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Fortnite maker launches an epic games battle ...

Digital agency Dept creates limited edition AR puffer jacket in Snapchat
Digital
Apr 1, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Digital agency Dept creates limited edition AR ...

Just Published

How to communicate back to the office policy
Analysis
19 hours ago
Betsy Kim

How to communicate back to the office policy

PR pros encourage honesty and actual listening instead of giving employees deadlines and ultimatums.

No time to waste: environmental ads target G7 summit leaders
PR
20 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

No time to waste: environmental ads target G7 ...

NGOs, Unicef and MusicMagpie target summit of world leaders.

Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins Xiaomi as head of marketing in India
Marketing
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins Xiaomi as head of ...

Kapany had been the marketing head of Paytm and a member of Campaign's APAC Power List.

Devise more relevant, targeted creatives within APAC to elevate inclusive marketing, say leaders
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Devise more relevant, targeted creatives within ...

CAMPAIGN LEADING CHANGE: While movements such as Black Lives Matter may have resonated worldwide, ad dollars may be better spent on issues with stronger local context, say brand and media leads.