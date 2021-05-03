Digital Media PR News
Betsy Kim
18 hours ago

Twitter joins live audio platform race by opening Clubhouse rival Spaces

The feature, no longer in beta, will allow brands and users to create and host live chat rooms.

Twitter joins live audio platform race by opening Clubhouse rival Spaces

Twitter has launched Spaces, a live audio format, posing a competitive alternative to wildly alternative products such as Clubhouse.

Twitter is letting handles with more than 600 followers use the in-app product, which was in beta, and allowing brands to engage audiences by listening and becoming a part of vocal conversations.

Unlike Clubhouse, which is only available to users of Apple’s iOS operating system, Spaces is accessible via both iOS and Android.

Twitter users who start speaking in a Space will see a purple bubble appear on their timeline. Other users can listen and react with emoji or tweets or direct message the Space and request to speak.

The host can tweet the Space and turn on captions so people can follow. The creator controls the Space, inviting participants but maintaining the ability to mute speakers, take the mic, remove users or block them from the Space.

Twitter hosted a Spaces session to roll out the update and guide brands in how to use it. The company has also added Ticketed Spaces, where hosts can determine the prices and number of listeners granted exclusive access. The function also allows for scheduling, reminders and co-hosts.

Twitter has compared the product to radio, which has a projected 2021 market of more than $12 billion as an advertising medium. The company emphasized brands’ focus on social media for conversations, noting eight out of 10 people on Twitter follow brands. It cited one of its studies with 40 companies, in which a 10% increase in brand conversations could lead to up to a 3% increase in sales.

Twitter posted just over $1 billion in Q1 revenue, a 28% year-over-year increase, and a profit of $68 million. However, it missed analysts’ expectations on user growth.

Twitter VP of global comms Brandon Borrman is set to leave the company on June 10. Giovanna Falbo will temporarily assume his duties.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Related Articles

Facebook takes aim at Clubhouse, podcast market with audio announcement
Digital
Apr 20, 2021
Matthew Miller

Facebook takes aim at Clubhouse, podcast market ...

How brands can leverage emerging audio platforms like Clubhouse
Media
Feb 21, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

How brands can leverage emerging audio platforms ...

Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB
Advertising
Feb 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments ...

Making the most of measurement on Clubhouse
Media
Apr 6, 2021
Natasha Bach

Making the most of measurement on Clubhouse

Just Published

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
4 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

While ecommerce livestreaming is likely to see explosive growth at the lower end of the market, it may ultimately be less influential in driving luxury sales.

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
4 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

VIDEO: Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, discuss new business wins, acquisition plans, talent and more...

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

S4 Capital reports 71% y/y increase in organic revenue in Q1 2021 thanks to 'whopper' accounts, raises annual target.

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.