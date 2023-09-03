Tributes paid to Nigel Jones, former FCB strategy chief and Publicis UK boss, who has passed away

Nigel Jones, the former global chief strategy officer at FCB Global, has passed away at the age of 62.

Described as “a trusted partner and a loyal friend” by FCB colleagues, Jones spent nearly a decade as the agency’s global chief strategy officer.

He also had a prior three-year run as president of DraftFCB's London office, from 2005 to 2008.

Between his positions at FCB, he was UK group chairman and chief executive at Publicis Groupe for over five years. In this role, he oversaw many of its key creative agencies and the acquisition of integrated shop Chemistry, before leaving to rejoin FCB Global in 2014.

During his most recent tenure at FCB, Jones is credited with shaping the agency’s core values and creative output (in Warc’s 2023 rankings, it was named the number one creative agency and top performer for creative effectiveness).

In a joint message to FCB staff, Susan Credle, global chair and global chief creative officer, and Tyler Turnbull, the global chief executive, described Jones as an “advertising industry legend”, “dear friend” and “a remarkably special human” whose “sage advice and wise counsel helped us weather many storms”.



They went on: “He played a critical role in delivering our shared ambition of restoring FCB’s creative reputation and ambition to become the number one creative agency network in the world, a role for which this agency owes him eternal gratitude.



“Not only did he persevere through each medical challenge with a level of positivity and unflappableness that left those around him amazed, but he did it while keeping a continued curiosity about the world that inspiringly exemplified our Never Finished belief.”

Jones studied maths at Oxford University, graduating in 1984 to start his advertising career at DDB London, where he rose to become its head of account planning.

To recognise Jones' life and legacy, FCB will be creating a special award in his honour.

Vita Harris, global chief strategy officer at FCB Global, said: “What an honour it was to work with and get to personally know and love such a brilliant, kind and inspiring soul.

“He would remind me that every day is about learning something more than what we knew the day before, and how important a clear purpose is to live a meaningful life. His well-lived gifts of wisdom will always be with me. Thank you, Nigel.”

Carter Murray, the former chief executive of FCB Global, who also worked with Jones at Publicis, said: “Yesterday the world lost a very special man. A man who was the smartest human being I ever met. By quite some margin. He was also one incredible friend and a unique business partner.

“Most importantly, of course, he loved Tonya and his children with his whole heart. Nigel has had an impact on so many people’s lives across the world during his life and career.”

Brandon Cooke, chief marketing and reputation officer at FCB Global, added: “Nigel had a soft-spoken wisdom and child-like fascination with ideas and stories that always left me feeling like I was one of the luckiest humans for having the chance to spend quality time with him. I will always be grateful for the depth, generosity and caring way that continues to inspire so many of us that got to know him.”