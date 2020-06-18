obituary

Obituary: Mike Fromowitz, beloved APAC adman
Jun 18, 2020
Matthew Miller

Obituary: Mike Fromowitz, beloved APAC adman

Fromowitz, as a leader at The Ball Partnership and Batey Ads, was a creative force in Hong Kong and Asia starting in the 1980s.

Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated Filipino creative
Jun 9, 2020
Campaign Staff

Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated Filipino creative

The chief creative officer of Grey Manila was the first to win the Philippines a Cannes Grand Prix Lion.

Obituary: Don E. Schultz, 86, integrated marketing communications pioneer
Jun 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Obituary: Don E. Schultz, 86, integrated marketing communications pioneer

Across four decades, 43 books and 70 journal articles, he shaped our understanding of advertising and IMC.

Obituary: Paul Lau
Jul 27, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Obituary: Paul Lau

The head of Mindshare Guangzhou has died at the age of 45.

Obituary: Ishvinder Sandhu
Apr 11, 2017
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Obituary: Ishvinder Sandhu

The activation director for Geometry Indonesia has died at the age of 38.

Obituary: Brian Harrison
Apr 11, 2017
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Obituary: Brian Harrison

The former chairman of Dentsu Y&R in Japan has died at the age of 74.

