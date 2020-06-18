Search
obituary
Jun 18, 2020
Obituary: Mike Fromowitz, beloved APAC adman
Fromowitz, as a leader at The Ball Partnership and Batey Ads, was a creative force in Hong Kong and Asia starting in the 1980s.
Jun 9, 2020
Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated Filipino creative
The chief creative officer of Grey Manila was the first to win the Philippines a Cannes Grand Prix Lion.
Jun 5, 2020
Obituary: Don E. Schultz, 86, integrated marketing communications pioneer
Across four decades, 43 books and 70 journal articles, he shaped our understanding of advertising and IMC.
Jul 27, 2017
Obituary: Paul Lau
The head of Mindshare Guangzhou has died at the age of 45.
Apr 11, 2017
Obituary: Ishvinder Sandhu
The activation director for Geometry Indonesia has died at the age of 38.
Apr 11, 2017
Obituary: Brian Harrison
The former chairman of Dentsu Y&R in Japan has died at the age of 74.
