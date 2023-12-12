Tina Allan named global chief data and intelligence officer at FCB

Tina Allan has been promoted to global chief data and intelligence officer at FCB, the agency shared exclusively with Campaign US.

Allan joined FCB in May 2021 as global partner, data science and connections, a new role with a remit to infuse data, insights and audience intelligence into the agency’s creative process. She also leads FCB Six, the agency’s creative data specialty division.

She will continue to report to Tyler Turnbull, global CEO and Susan Credle, global chair and chief creative officer at FCB, and remain on the agency’s global leadership team.

Under Allan’s tenure, FCB Six has won more than 50 assignments that meld data and performance with creativity. These resulted in work like Bank of Montreal’s Nxt Lvl, which involved launching a channel for the bank on Twitch, and Trending 2 Table for Canadian supermarket chain Sobeys’ Voila delivery platform, in which the agency created a custom food trend index for the brand based on its first-party data and social listening.

Allan has also spearheaded aligning FCB Six more closely with FCB globally, growing the team to more than 400 people across the world.

In her time there, the agency has expanded FCB Six to new markets including Brazil, India, New Zealand and the U.K., while strengthening its existing presence in New York, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto.

Allan’s impact on FCB more broadly has resulted in new client wins globally including Skoda, Stellantis and Quickbooks, according to a press release.

“In her two and a half years at FCB, Tina has over-delivered on her remit and embedded data, platforms and performance across everything we do,” said Turnbull in a statement. “She is a critical partner in helping to push our clients to embrace creativity and innovation and is pursuing an aggressive global expansion plan to help our clients around the world activate their data, performance media and customer experience in ways that deliver immediate results for their businesses.”

According to a spokesperson, beyond investing in data and technology, FCB is training its staff and implementing an audience-first approach to creativity across its network. It’s focused on making its creative talent fluent in media, ad tech and mar tech and has worked more closely with Acxiom to provide more sophisticated analytics and modeling for clients.

As part of this effort, Allan is leading a training and certification partnership for FCB with Salesforce, which has led to 80 staffers being certified on the platform in the last year.

Beyond FCB, Allan sits on various councils at parent company IPG, including its Data Council and its Commerce Council. She also sits on FCB’s global Creative Council and a global Council for Unilever.

She participated in the development of IPG’s identity resolution solution Real ID, launched in October, which allows clients to use Acxiom to deduplicate customer IDs within their own secure cloud environments.

“Tina plays an integral role in our mission to deliver timely work for clients that drives business in the short term while building timeless brand value in the long term,” Credle said in a statement. “Her passion for creativity is as strong as her obsession with data and technology, making her a critical driver of our agency’s continued success.”

Allan joined FCB after more than 25 years at Omnicom, during which she spent roughly two decades at CRM agency Rapp and five and a half years at BBDO New York.

“Our mantra at FCB is ‘creativity fueled by diversity, data and technology.’ This is an agency that actually walks the walk, delivering work time and again that seamlessly integrates bold creative ideas with the knowledge of how and when and where to deliver them,” Allan said in a statement. “I’m so proud of what this team has accomplished so far and am excited to accelerate our clients’ businesses even further as we continue to help them win.”

Allan was not available for comment.