Digital Media News
Brandon Doerrer
Feb 23, 2023

TikTok addresses low-pay complaints with creator fund

The invite-only program is for creators making videos at least one minute long.

TikTok addresses low-pay complaints with creator fund

TikTok has launched a creator pay program, acknowledging concerns about low payouts from the platform’s Creator Fund.

Announced in a Monday blog post, TikTok is beta-testing the Creativity Program in the U.S., France and Brazil with plans to hit other regions soon. Creators at least 18 years old with undisclosed minimum follower and viewership requirements can participate in the invite-only program, which TikTok said will open up to all eligible U.S. creators in the coming months.

The Information reported that the minimum follower count is 100,000, which would be a sizable increase from the Creator Fund’s 10,000-follower requirement.

“We developed the Creativity Program based on learnings and feedback from our creators on our creator solutions, including the TikTok Creator Fund,” the company wrote in its post, adding that the program will “generate higher revenue potential.”

Creators have often criticized low payouts, which sometimes run as low as three figures for tens of millions of views.

TikTok launched the Creator Fund, which is a pool of $1 billion to be paid out over three years, in 2020. The social platform didn’t provide details about how creator pay will improve through the Creativity Program and didn’t say if it will replace the Creator Fund.

Company spokesperson Zachary Kizer told The Verge that the Creativity Program doesn’t rely on ad revenue sharing and it will calculate payments based on RPM, which is the estimated amount creators earn per 1,000 views.

TikTok has been quiet with information about how creator funds are calculated, stating that payouts depend on factors including views, engagement and alignment with the platform’s community guidelines. 

Those already enrolled in the Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program, TikTok wrote in its blog post. There, they’ll “have access to an updated dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated revenue and video performance metrics and analytics.”

The Creativity Program sits alongside ad-revenue sharing program TikTok Pulse, which offers a 50/50 split to creators at least 18 years of age or older with a minimum of 100,000 followers who have posted at least five videos within the last 30 days. YouTube launched its own ad-revenue sharing program on February 1, which pools and splits 45% of creators’ monthly Shorts revenues across the group. Meanwhile, Meta promised to spend $1 billion on creators by the end of 2022.

Despite leading short-form video content ahead of YouTube and Meta, TikTok is reserving the Creativity Program for creators who make videos at least one minute long. It’s made previous investments in long videos as well. One year ago, TikTok expanded its maximum video length to 10 minutes. In December, it experimented with full-screen video to attract creators more familiar with YouTube’s longform style.

Last week, The Information also reported that TikTok is developing a paywall that creators can use to charge users for viewing their content.

Source:
PRWeek
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The promises and perils AI-powered search

1 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

2 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

3 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

4 Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

5 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Philips switches $165 million global media account

6 Philips switches $165 million global media account

Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

7 Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

As Singapore ends Covid rules, industry leaders recall their surreal pandemic memories

9 As Singapore ends Covid rules, industry leaders recall their surreal pandemic memories

Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

10 Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

Related Articles

Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during the Super Bowl
Feb 5, 2023
Diana Bradley

Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during ...

Lower CPMs drive advertisers to TikTok, but is it ready to challenge Google and Meta?
Jan 17, 2023
Shawn Lim

Lower CPMs drive advertisers to TikTok, but is it ...

TikTok spot shows it’s more than just a dancing app
Jan 13, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

TikTok spot shows it’s more than just a dancing app

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
Dec 11, 2022
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

Just Published

CMO Power List 2023: Call for nominations
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

CMO Power List 2023: Call for nominations

Campaign Asia-Pacific's CMO Power List, a definitive guide to the most influential marketers in the region, is now accepting nominations for its 5th annual listing of top marketers.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Christine Li, BBDO
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Christine Li, BBDO

With a knack for finding solutions and inspiring teammates, Li has navigated BBDO Beijing’s business to steady commercial success and better work culture.

Winning advertisers is key to saving newspapers in APAC: GroupM
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Winning advertisers is key to saving newspapers in ...

The WPP media agency network launches a 'Back to News' initiative to bring advertisers into the fight to support responsible journalism and address the spread of misinformation.

Without standard metrics, should brands still invest in retail media?
7 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Without standard metrics, should brands still ...

Retail media currently lacks standardised metrics, undermining its credibility with brands and hindering industry growth. We find out what brands should ask the retail media networks they are being asked to invest in.