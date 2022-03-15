The average brand in China works with 26 agencies

See full-size image

Source: Agency Scope China 2021/2022, by R3 and Scopen, which looks at trends within marketer-agency relationships and the perception and image of agencies. The research included interviews with professionals from 208 different companies in China, with over 890 client-agency relationships analysed.

More from this source:

81.7% of China marketers in the study prefer to work with an ecosystem of specialized agencies, with only 15.6% currently working with a single agency model.

68.8% of respondents named ecommerce as a key scope of their work and essential to sales conversion, followed by social CRM (65.8%) and online video platforms (55.4%).

66.2% of marketers are satisfied with their current agency partnerships, making China one of the most demanding markets when it comes to agency satisfaction.

Leo Burnett, Ogilvy and BBH rank in the top three when it comes to agency performance.