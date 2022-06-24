Partner Content
Staff Writer
Jun 24, 2022

Sustainability silos don’t lead to action

It is time for the creative sector to place sustainability at the heart of everything it does. There is no time to waste and consumers will accept nothing less

Sustainability silos don’t lead to action
PARTNER CONTENT

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the climate crisis is the biggest single issue of our generation, perhaps of any generation. Each industry has its part to play in cutting emissions and embedding sustainability into day-to-day operations, and the creative sector is no different. The challenge is daunting, but the pandemic showed we can all do things differently for the broader good of society. Sustainability isn’t a new topic, and very few businesses do not have it high on the agenda. We saw many high-profile companies commit to medium-term net-zero targets last year, but there is also a genuine need to make meaningful changes now. And it's this that formed the basis of a McCann Worldgroup-Campaign panel discussion.

 Time for action
 
“We just found out that in 2022, the Earth Overshoot Day will fall on July 28th — that is when all of the biological resources that planet can generate in one year will be used,” says Nannette Dufour, global president, chief client officer at McCann Worldgroup. 
 
“It means that in 2022 we are on track to use 75% more resources than our ecosystem can regenerate. A recent IPCC report said that we are at ‘code red’ at this point, which indicates how dramatic the issue is and illustrates how important it is to take action now.”
 
Thirty percent of McCann’s top 20 clients made net-zero commitments in 2021, with many pinpointing 2030 as a target. But Dufour believes those long-term goals must be matched with changes that will make a real difference in the short-term. 
 
“Targets indicate positive intent, but many people believe target setting like this can obfuscate real progress,” she says. “Setting goals for eight or 18 years means there’s a lot of time in front of you, which can hide a lack of action. Climate change is exponential, so we’re feeding into the crisis by setting targets too far. 
 
“Targets are important but so is making an immediate change. Our leaders in our organisation have KPIs to ensure they’re tracking progress, and we measure them yearly. We must ensure we’re moving as quickly and aggressively as possible.” 
 
Tapping into consumer expectation
 
Fabrice Beaulieu, chief marketing, sustainability and corporate affairs officer at multinational consumer goods company Reckitt, says businesses are led by their consumers who expect brands to contribute to society positively and develop products with sustainable footprints. 
 
“That expectation is an inspiration for innovation, for communication, and for programmes that drive positive impact and engagement,” he says.
Beaulieu picked out an initiative from Finish — a Reckitt brand — designed to tap into those consumer expectations and drive new behaviours. It ran an advertising campaign to raise awareness of water usage when rinsing items before loading them in a dishwasher. 
 
Reckitt surveyed people worldwide and found a substantial disconnect between how much water people thought was used when they rinsed and how much they are actually using. 
 
“A dishwashing cycle only uses 10 litres of water, but if you rinse as well, that goes up to 50 litres,” says Beaulieu “Seventeen percent of homes have dishwashers worldwide, so the accumulated numbers are astronomical. We told that story to inspire millions of people to take a pause and change their behaviour. That’s a real performance story for us because if people use dishwashers like this, we grow, but we’re helping to cut waste as well.”
 
Centralising sustainability
 
Asked what brands and agencies might be getting wrong with their approach, both Dufour and Beaulieu urged organisations to think about sustainability as a central pillar of their business. 
 
“It doesn't work to have a sustainability strategy on the side in a company. It's much more powerful to embed sustainability in the business. It's much more powerful to start from the company purpose to the strategies and align the business goal with net-zero ambitions,” Beaulieu says. 
 
Dufour continues: “There is an expectation from consumers for us to do this; it is easy to say that we can’t afford it, but that becomes harder to claim if it’s baked right into the core strategy of a business. Recent figures showed that more than 82% of consumers consider climate change the most important challenge facing us, so they will not accept it just being put to one side.” 
 
A number of examples of leveraging technology to cut emissions were discussed, such as using digital studios instead of flying teams into off-site shoots, bundling projects into one work stream and increasingly using video for meetings. 
 
“We need to think holistically to solve these big issues, and by doing so we can create real opportunities,” says Beaulieu.
 
Sharing best practice
 
The creative industries are notoriously competitive with agencies and brands understandably secretive about sharing information and intel with rivals, keen to protect any competitive edge. But the climate crisis demands collaboration and the sharing of best practices, says Dufour. 
 
“We are often competing with each other, but this is an area where we must be transparent. If we are open, we’re not going to be repeating playbooks, and we can use what we’ve done and what we’re doing as an entire community to help the world advance with these issues. We’re in a really privileged position where we can help influence and shape culture.”
 

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

How the X industry can shape the sustainability conversation
PR
Jun 2, 2022
Marta Bigio

How the X industry can shape the sustainability ...

Carousell's limited sustainability push
News
Apr 12, 2022
Ad Nut

Carousell's limited sustainability push

Isn’t it time the industry had sustainability of conviction?
Opinions
May 18, 2022
Vicki Maguire

Isn’t it time the industry had sustainability of ...

GroupM's Ashutosh Srivastava on creating a sustainable agency ecosystem
Digital
Jun 7, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

GroupM's Ashutosh Srivastava on creating a ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
17 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.