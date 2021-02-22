Media News
Mariah Cooper
1 day ago

Spotify launches an audience network for music and podcasts

The marketplace will allow advertisers to reach listeners across both audio formats for the first time.

Spotify launches an audience network for music and podcasts

Spotify is continuing its push into the podcast industry. 

At a press event on Monday, the audio streaming platform announced the launch of Spotify Audience Network, an audio advertising marketplace that will enable brands to buy media across ad-supported music and podcasts both on and off the platform.

In addition to ad-supported music, the Spotify Audience Network will allow advertisers to reach listeners on Spotify original and exclusive podcasts using Megaphone, the podcast hosting and ad tech platform it bought for $235 million in November. Buyers can also reach audiences on podcasts created on Anchor. 

Spotify is in the "early stages of developing the offering," Dawn Ostroff, chief content and advertising business officer, said at the event, adding that the network will be a “game changer” that will “give advertisers the ability to reach and target audiences at scale both on and off Spotify.”

The Spotify Audience Network will "bring money to creators who maybe haven't seen it before, and [for] those that have, hopefully bring them more advertisers,” Ostroff said. “For  advertisers, it's going to bring a much wider array of content."

In addition to the audience network, Spotify has added new capabilities to its Stream Ad Insertion (SAI) product, released in early 2020 to make podcast advertising more targetable and measurable. The tool now includes audience-based buying, native ad placements and reporting on creative performance in podcasts, and will be available for all podcasts hosted on Megaphone and Anchor later this year. 

Spotify is also beta testing self-service podcast ad buying through Spotify Ad Studio, in a bid to get more small business advertisers on its platform. 

As Spotify grows its stable of solutions for ad buyers, it continues to beef up its content library. 

The platform shared details of its multiyear partnership with Warner Bros. including new podcasts about DC characters Wonder Woman, Batman, Lois Lane, Catwoman, Riddler and Batgirl. Spotify is also releasing an unscripted podcast with director Ava DuVernay and signed a content deal with brothers Joe and Anthony Russo to produce scripted shows. 

Other heavyweights include a podcast hosted by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, called "Renegades: Born in the USA." Spotify signed an exclusive deal in 2019 to produce podcasts with Barack and Michelle Obama, who launched her own podcast on the platform last summer.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

5 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

6 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

7 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Spotify acquires podcast companies Gimlet and Anchor
Media
Feb 8, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Spotify acquires podcast companies Gimlet and Anchor

Facebook to shut down Audience Network for mobile sites
Advertising
Feb 7, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook to shut down Audience Network for mobile sites

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude
Advertising
Dec 2, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

Why Spotify’s Megaphone acquisition will scale targeted podcast ads
Digital
Nov 12, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Why Spotify’s Megaphone acquisition will scale ...

Just Published

Australian digital advertising market grows by 20.3% YoY: IAB
Digital
6 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Australian digital advertising market grows by ...

This improvement was spread across all sectors, as the industry reported its second consecutive quarter of growth.

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020
Advertising
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 ...

Annual reports show extent of jobs cull.

Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief AI officer
Digital
6 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief ...

Under Spruyt’s leadership, Reprise said, it will develop new tools and approaches that use AI to help clients optimise their media budgets, streamline their customer experience and build content.

D&AD partners Google to expand Shift night school globally
Marketing
15 hours ago
Brittaney Kiefer

D&AD partners Google to expand Shift night school ...

Shift is a free educational programme for aspiring creatives from non-traditional backgrounds.