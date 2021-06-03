Advertising Marketing News
Sneak peek: Campaign’s 2021 diversity survey results

Ahead of the full unveiling of results next week at Campaign Leading Change, here’s a teaser of three key findings from our annual survey.

It’s almost time for Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar to reveal the results of our annual diversity survey. This year, we recorded just over 800 entries, more than double last year's response and perhaps a sign that people in the industry are more inclined to call out prejudices or learn about the prejudices that their peers face.

We’ll be unveiling the full results at Campaign Leading Change on Tuesday (June 9) but here’s a couple of pointers we’ll be expanding on at the session:

Female breadwinners face the pressure
As Covid continues to rage on and WFH becomes a normalcy, women find themselves straddling between their jobs and managing their families. The study shows that 62% of female breadwinners suffer negative impact from work and 45% say office culture has negatively contributed to their mental health.

Workplace policies in place, but results remain disappointing
Equality and diversity as corporate values may be common across companies in APAC, but results show that 70% of respondents feel their organisation’s policies around diversity have not improved in the past two years. Moving forward, we’ll need to talk about designing policy for policy’s sake versus implementing and enforcing policies against strict KPIs.

Chinese respondents more reserved about race
Multi-racial markets such as Singapore once again proved that race is a simmering issue. But the problem is, it’s not often talked about in a formalised workplace setting. The study shows that 38% of people feel comfortable calling out race-based prejudices, but this figure dropped to 29% for Chinese people, indicating that it’s more challenging in Chinese culture to call out prejudices.

If you haven’t already done so, register now for Campaign Leading Change to see the full results and hear from industry leaders on progress around gender, race and mental health.

